UALR baseball capsule

UALR at Texas-Arlington

WHEN 6:30 p.m. today; 6:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE Clay Gould Ballpark, Arlington, Texas

RECORDS UALR 18-18, 9-6 Sun Belt Conference; Texas-Arlington 19-25, 7-5

SERIES Texas-Arlington leads 16-9

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTERS

Today UALR: RHP Hayden Arnold (6-3, 3.63 ERA); Texas-Arlington: RHP Carlos Tavera (1-4, 3.51)

SATURDAY UALR: RHP Aaron Funk (1-4, 4.31); Texas-Arlington: LHP Koby Bullard (6-2, 2.57)

SUNDAY UALR: LHP Jack DeCooman (0-2, 6.18); Texas-Arlington: RHP David Moffat (3-3, 3.15)

SHORT HOPS UALR enters the weekend 1 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Mavericks in the Sun Belt West Division. ... Trojans senior right-hander Aaron Funk earned Sun Belt Conference pitcher of the week honors after striking out eight Louisiana-Lafayette batters over seven scoreless inning in Saturday's 4-3 win. ... Mavericks junior right-hander Carlos Tavera has recorded 11 2/3 shutout innings across his past two starts, striking out 19 over that span. ... UALR sophomore catcher Jake Wright made his first four starts last week and went 5 of 14 at the plate with 3 RBI and 4 runs scored. Wright, who played at Bryant High School, caught three Louisiana-Lafayette runners trying to steal. ...Texas-Arlington junior infielder Boone Montgomery enters with a .443 on-base percentage, which is fourth in the Sun Belt.

-- Eli Lederman