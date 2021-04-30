UAPB baseball capsule

Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Southern

WHEN 3 p.m., today; 2 p.m., Saturday; 1 p.m., Sunday

WHERE Lee-Hines Stadium, Baton Rouge

RECORDS UAPB 4-28, 4-12 Southwestern Athletic Conference; Southern 11-24, 9-9

SERIES Southern leads 27-17

PROBABLE STARTERS

TODAY UAPB: RHP Jordan Jones (0-4, 10.20 ERA); Southern: LHP John Guienze (0-4, 7.88)

SATURDAY UAPB: RHP Joel Barker (1-7, 11.05); Southern: LHP Jerome Bohannon II (0-1, 8.44)

SUNDAY UAPB: RHP Brandon Little (1-2, 7.23); Southern: RHP Joseph Battaglia III (2-2, 4.50)

SHORT HOPS UAPB was swept at Prairie View A&M last weekend before dropping a midweek home game against Tennessee-Martin, bringing the Golden Lions' losing streak to six games. ... Southern has lost its past seven games after a sweep at the hands of Louisiana-Monroe. The Jaguars sit third in the West Division. ... Golden Lions pitchers have issued 244 walks, more than any team in the SWAC. ... Southern's 17 home runs rank fourth in the conference. ... UAPB senior infielder Nick Kreutzer ranks 14th in hitting in the SWAC, batting .286. ... Jaguars junior Tremaine Spears' 36 hits rank 11th in the league.

-- Eli Lederman