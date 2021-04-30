UCA baseball capsule

NORTHWESTERN (La.) STATE at UCA

WHEN 3 p.m., 6 p.m. today (DH); 3 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. Sunday

WHERE Bear Stadium, Conway

RECORDS UCA 14-21, 9-15 Southland Conference; Northwestern State 21-17, 15-9

SERIES Northwestern State leads 13-12.

PROBABLE STARTERS

TODAY GAME 1 UCA: RHP Mark Moyer (2-5, 4.31 ERA); Northwestern State: RHP Jonathan Harmon (3-2, 4.19)

TODAY GAME 2 UCA: RHP Conner Williams (0-1, 5.86); Northwestern State: LHP Cal Carver (5-3, 3.54)

SATURDAY UCA: RHP Logan Gilberston (1-2, 5.50); Northwestern State: RHP Levi David (2-4, 3.59)

SUNDAY UCA: TBA; Northwestern State: RHP Donovan Ohnoutka (2-0, 1.29)

SHORT HOPS Saturday's originally scheduled doubleheader was moved to Friday, beginning at 3 p.m. ... The Bears close out a nine-game homestand this weekend after taking three of four from visiting Stephen F. Austin on April 23-25. UCA sits 11th in the Southland Conference standings. ... Northwestern State comes to Conway third in the Southland after a four-game sweep of Nicholls State last weekend. ... Bears freshman right-hander Tyler Cleveland was named conference pitcher of the week after throwing 12 scoreless innings and earning two wins and a save last week. ... Northwestern State carries a team ERA of 4.02, which ranks second in the Southland. ... UCA senior infielder Beau Orlando has drawn 23 walks in 2021, tied for fifth in the league.

-- Eli Lederman