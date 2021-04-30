United Way attains $1 million fund goal

The United Way of Southeast Arkansas prides itself on collecting at least a million dollars during its annual campaign, and at Thursday afternoon's annual meeting, it was announced that the non-profit had done it again -- for the 33rd time -- by $54.

"We did it by the skin of our teeth," said Director Leslie Dorn, sounding relieved to be able to talk about the $1,000,054 that was raised. "It was tough."

The United Way normally sends out staff, agency officials and volunteers to businesses to meet with employees, one-on-one, in the attempt to sign them up for the annual giving campaign. But covid-19 made that impossible, as meeting anyone face-to-face wasn't happening anywhere for any reason.

"It was quite difficult," Dorn said from her seat in The Community Theater where the annual meeting took place. "We were not able to get in front of people and talk to them. But we stepped up our social media presence and visited with people through email and eventually took care of things. It was nerve-wracking to me. I'm so glad it's over."

Dorn thanked those who worked on the fundraising effort and those who contributed.

"The community came through for us," she said. "They just always do. For 33 years they have. That's awesome."

Dorn said she thinks the next campaign will be a snap compared to the one just completed.

"With covid not hanging over our heads, I think next year's is going to be a lot easier," she said, adding that there were new board members that are associated with new businesses in town, allowing the agency to "cultivate some new partnerships."

Asked if any other campaign had come closer than $54 to not making the million dollar goal, Dorn thought for a bit. "That was pretty close," she said.

The United Way uses the money raised to support 21 non-profit agencies in the Pine Bluff area.

Other speakers also commented on the difficult year the United Way has had.

"It was tougher and worrisome," said Glen Dampier, outgoing president. "We wondered if we were going to make goal or get close to goal. But the staff just handles everything. They have a good system and good people."

Incoming president Lelan Stice, a pharmacist who has been the driving force in getting area residents vaccinated for covid-19, also thanked the United Way staff, the volunteers and partner agencies for the work they do, asking them to stand for applause.

In addition to Stice, the slate of officers for 2021-22 includes: Samuel Glover, president-elect; John Makris, secretary; Rebecca Pittillo, communications chair; Wayne Harris, allocations chair; Ann Cain, treasurer; Joni Alexander, campaign chair; and Latasha Randall, campaign vice chair.