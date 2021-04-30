Walmart, People, CVS lead vaccination push

Walmart Inc. has joined People magazine and CVS Health in a project to encourage people to get vaccinated against the covid-19 virus.

"People United to End the Pandemic" aims to help consumers find convenient locations to get the shots, the three companies said Thursday. The magazine's May 3 and May 17 issues will have smart codes, embedded in a two-page advertising spread, directing readers to each retailer's website.

Once there, consumers can find information on how to register for a vaccine appointment in their communities.

"Walmart is committed to helping expand access to covid-19 vaccines, and we are excited to work with People to encourage vaccinations across the United States," said Karissa Price, vice president of omni marketing, food, consumables, health and wellness for Walmart U.S.

Nearly 4,000 Walmart pharmacies are in rural or underserved communities, Price said. "The company is focusing its efforts on reaching those most vulnerable to covid-19."

Walmart said recently that it gives the shots at more than 5,100 stores and clubs in the U.S., plus community events and mobile clinics.