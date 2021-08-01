3 Hot Springs officers on leave after man dies following welfare check

Three Hot Springs officers were on administrative leave after a local man who was taken into custody during a welfare check Saturday morning reportedly became unresponsive and died, police said.

At about 9:45 a.m., officers responded to the 3300 block of Central Avenue in reference to a welfare check and made contact with Brandon Klorik, 30, of Hot Springs, according to a news release from the police department. Police said he was taken into custody "due to his behavior.”

While in custody, Klorik reportedly became unresponsive and emergency medical personnel were called to the scene to provide treatment. He was transported to an area hospital for additional treatment, but attempts to resuscitate Klorik were unsuccessful and he was declared dead, the release states.

"The Arkansas State Police were requested to investigate the incident and they assumed the investigation," Sgt. Patrick Langley said in the release. "Per Hot Springs Police Department policy, the three officers involved have been placed on administrative leave pending the results of the investigation."

No additional information was released Saturday pending the results of the Arkansas State Police investigation.