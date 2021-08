Work to replace a bridge on Arkansas 69 over Village Creek south of Paragould will require closing the crossing and a detour until November, the Arkansas Department of Transportation said.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, the contractor will close Arkansas 69 at Green County Road 933 just south of the U.S. 412 Bypass.

The bypass and U.S. 49 will be signed to detour traffic, the department said. Signs and barricades will be used to control traffic.