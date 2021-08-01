Arkansas Achievers

• Shylee Head of Mena has been awarded the first Foresters for the Future Scholarship as announced by the Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division and the University of Arkansas at Monticello. This award is given to incoming freshmen pursuing forestry degrees at the UAM College of Forestry, Agriculture, and Natural Resources. The scholarship includes an Internship that will allow exploration of many career paths within forestry.

• Brett Polaski, a graduate student in the Occupational Therapy Doctoral Program has been awarded the Benjamin Franklin Lever Tuition Fellowship. This joint award is given to people who reflect the University of Arkansas' commitment to academics and diversity.

• Dean emerita and law professor, Cynthia Nance will chair the American Bar Foundation Fellows. Along with the American Bar Foundation board president and executive director, she will accept a grant presented by the American Bar Endowment to further the commitment to public service, the legal community and policymakers. As a chairman, she is part of a team that will lead the peer recommended fellows -- attorneys, judges, law faculty and legal scholars who demonstrate dedication to the legal profession and their community's welfare.

