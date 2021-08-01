Best-sellers

Fiction

THE CELLIST by Daniel Silva. The 21st book in the Gabriel Allon series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.

THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.

THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.

IT'S BETTER THIS WAY by Debbie Macomber. Julia Jones begins a new life after discovering her husband's infidelity almost six years ago.

MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.

THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.

NINE LIVES by Danielle Steel. After tragedy upsets her stable family life, Maggie must decide if she will take a risk with a thrill seeker.

THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.

THE PERSONAL LIBRARIAN by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. A Black woman who becomes one of the most powerful people in the art and book world is forced to hide her true identity.