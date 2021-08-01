Best-sellers
Fiction
THE CELLIST by Daniel Silva. The 21st book in the Gabriel Allon series. A private intelligence service plans an act of violence that will aid Russia and divide America.
THE PAPER PALACE by Miranda Cowley Heller. After an extramarital dalliance, Elle must choose between her husband and her childhood love.
THE LAST THING HE TOLD ME by Laura Dave. Hannah Hall discovers truths about her missing husband and bonds with his daughter from a previous relationship.
IT'S BETTER THIS WAY by Debbie Macomber. Julia Jones begins a new life after discovering her husband's infidelity almost six years ago.
MALIBU RISING by Taylor Jenkins Reid. An epic party has serious outcomes for four famous siblings.
THE PRESIDENT'S DAUGHTER by Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Matthew Keating, a past president and former Navy SEAL, goes on his own to find his abducted teenage daughter.
NINE LIVES by Danielle Steel. After tragedy upsets her stable family life, Maggie must decide if she will take a risk with a thrill seeker.
THE MIDNIGHT LIBRARY by Matt Haig. Nora Seed finds a library beyond the edge of the universe that contains books with multiple possibilities of the lives one could have lived.
THE PERSONAL LIBRARIAN by Marie Benedict and Victoria Christopher Murray. A Black woman who becomes one of the most powerful people in the art and book world is forced to hide her true identity.
FALLING by T.J. Newman. A kidnapper demands that a pilot crash his plane with 144 passengers onboard to save his family.
Nonfiction
AMERICAN MARXISM by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host gives his take on the Green New Deal, critical race theory and social activism.
LANDSLIDE by Michael Wolff. The author of "Fire and Fury" and "Siege" portrays events during the final days of Trump's presidency.
HOW I SAVED THE WORLD by Jesse Watters. The Fox News host recounts his career and prescribes ways to defend against what he considers left-wing radicalism.
FRANKLY, WE DID WIN THIS ELECTION by Michael C. Bender. A senior White House reporter for The Wall Street Journal looks at Trump's 2020 campaign and final year in office.
THIS IS YOUR MIND ON PLANTS by Michael Pollan. A look at arbitrary beliefs surrounding opium, caffeine and mescaline, which are derived from plants.
KILLING THE MOB by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 10th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series looks at organized crime in the United States during the 20th century.
WHAT HAPPENED TO YOU? by Bruce D. Perry and Oprah Winfrey. An approach to dealing with trauma that shifts an essential question used to investigate it.
UNTAMED by Glennon Doyle. The activist and public speaker describes her journey of listening to her inner voice.
GREENLIGHTS by Matthew McConaughey. The Academy Award-winning actor shares snippets from the diaries he kept over the last 35 years.
CASTE by Isabel Wilkerson. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist examines aspects of caste systems across civilizations and reveals a rigid hierarchy in America today.
Paperback fiction
PEOPLE WE MEET ON VACATION by Emily Henry.
WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING by Delia Owens.
THE SONG OF ACHILLES by Madeline Miller.
THE SEVEN HUSBANDS OF EVELYN HUGO by Taylor Jenkins Reid.
IT ENDS WITH US by Colleen Hoover.
Paperback nonfiction
THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.
BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
BORN A CRIME by Trevor Noah.
JUST MERCY by Bryan Stevenson.
THE BEAUTY IN BREAKING by Michele Harper.
Source: The New York Times