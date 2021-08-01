Birth Announcements

The following is a list of births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

July 21

Ryan and Julia Elkins, Maumelle, son.

Tyiesha Worsham and Brandon Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.

July 22

Britanye Williams and Brad Bryant, Little Rock, daughter.

Christian and Haley Lovedy, Little Rock, son.

July 23

Kayla Whitehead and Damen Smith, McCrory, son.

Taylor and Katy Masters, Hot Springs, son.

July 24

Zachary and Jordan Mahan, Bryant, daughter.

Mary Chamer and Asa Riggan, Sheridan, son.

July 25

Norris and Tonisha Dobbins, North Little Rock, son.

July 26

Daniel and Anna Hines, Little Rock, son.

July 28

Cory and Lynelle Litwiller, Dumas, son.

Leo and Katherine Neblett, Little Rock, son.