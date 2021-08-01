Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more:

COMMERCIAL

NAOS, 10300 Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, $700,000.

Canyon Construction, 515 Shall Ave., Little Rock, $600,000.

Alessi Keyes Construction Co., 10825 Financial Center Pkwy. U-300, Little Rock, $250,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Jason Smith, 3 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $780,000.

Silver Development Co., LLC, 137 Chenal Village Circle, Little Rock, $450,000.

Coburn Construction, LLC, 24 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $375,000.

Gracy Enterprises, Inc., 304 Kanis Ridge Drive, Little Rock, $264,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 61 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $163,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 17 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $161,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 63 Laney Loop, Little Rock, $160,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 9 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $155,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 19 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $147,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 10 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $147,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 15 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $142,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 12 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $140,000.

Rausch-Coleman Mid-Ark, LLC, 11 Big Bend Drive, Little Rock, $138,000.

Brad Suen, 14014 Rivercrest Drive, Little Rock, $115,000.

James R. Mason, 1701 N. Taylor St., Little Rock, $85,000.