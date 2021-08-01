Sections
Burglaries

by Amy Buckholtz, Joy Jackson, Justin Cunningham, Tonya Lee | Today at 2:30 a.m.

The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of people who reported a burglary, and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

North Little Rock

72114

• 2310 E. Washington Ave, residential, Nancy Bell, 7 p.m. July 27, property valued at $2,800.

• 115 W. Pershing, residential, Ronald Hase, 10:23 a.m. July 28, property valued at $2,121.

72117

• 805 Blossom, residential, Cassandra Gilliam, 7:29 p.m. July 26, property valued at $193.

72118

• 1110 W. 51st St., residential, Marcus Yancy, 7:30 p.m. July 23, property valued at $6,125.

