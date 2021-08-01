Business People

BANKING

Centennial Bank in Conway has announced the appointment of Audra Foster as director of corporate social responsibility.

MEDICINE

Baptist Health Specialty Clinic-North Little Rock has hired endocrinologist Dr. Shrikant Tamhane.

Dr. Timothy Langford, a urology surgeon, has been appointed as the new chairman of the Department of Urology at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

Baptist Health Heart Institute recently welcomed cardiologist Dr. Evan Watts.

John Erck has been selected as the vice chancellor of institutional advancement at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.

TECHNOLOGY

Mainstream Technologies has hired Aaron Moore as a software developer.

Erin Brown has been promoted to manager, power supply, at Conway Corp. and Jim Clark has been promoted to assistant director, human resources.

CTEH has promoted Jacob Bird to vice president of logistics.

TOURISM

The National Park Service announced the selection of Greg Hauburger to be superintendent of President William Jefferson Clinton Birthplace Home National Historic Site.

