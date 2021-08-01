Carin Schoppmeyer: ADA previews Kiss a Pig competition

Kiss a Pig: The Boaring Twenties candidates kicked off their fundraising campaigns July 15 at Shadow Valley Country Club in Rogers. The 19th annual benefit for the American Diabetes Association will be held Oct. 2 at The Peel Museum and Botanical Garden in Bentonville.

The black-tie affair will feature an online-only auction, dinner by Catering Unlimited and live music by Starlight Arkansas Jazz Orchestra, with dancing instruction provided by the Fred Astaire Dance Studio.

Seven candidates will spend the coming weeks competing to raise the most money for the honor of kissing a pig, the first source of insulin for diabetes, at the gala.

Andrew Huntsinger, NWA American Diabetes Association chairman, thanked supporters for gathering at the preview party and "joining us to celebrate the pig and the 100th year anniversary of the pig as the first source of insulin."

Rose Carter, 11, the benefit's Mission Moment Speaker, shared with backers a little about her life with type 1 diabetes and said she "can't wait to see the winning candidate give a big slobbery kiss to the pig." This year's piglet to be kissed is Daisy Buc"ham"an.

Organizers say the candidates will use direct fundraising, silent auctions, gala ticket sales and other creative methods to help the nonprofit organization reach its goal of $1 million. Event proceeds are used to fund diabetes research, advocacy, and support for all individuals living with pre-diabetes and type 1, type 2 and gestational diabetes.

Candidates are competing in three award categories -- Walmart/ Sam's Club, Top Small Business Fundraiser and Top Large Business Fundraiser. The High Hoof Award, sponsored by Walmart and Sam's Club, will go to the "candidate overall who went above and beyond for the mission of ADA and spread awareness of diabetes."

Andrea Albright of Walmart is serving as the 2021 event honorary chairwoman, and kissing candidates are:

Small business category --

• Tammy Stephens, Over and Back;

• Jan Holland, Coldwell Banker: Harris, McHaney and Faucette;

Large business category --

• Alex McCoy, Kind Snacks;

• Chandra McFarlane, Splenda of the Heartland Food Products Group;

• Tara Epps, Beam Suntory;

Walmart/Sam's Club category --

• Brock McKeel, Walmart; and

• Jennifer Kierce, Sam's Club.

Kate Carter (from left); Rose Carter, Mission Moment speaker ; and Summer Carter attend the Kiss a Pig preview party. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Andrea Albright, Kiss a Pig honorary chairwoman, and Brock McKeel welcome ADA supporters to the Boaring Twenties preview party July 15. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Kiss a Pig candidate Chandra McFarlane (from left), Houston Files, Davina Collins, Jared McKinney, Karen Anaya, Jennifer Ring and Kim Charlton gather at the NWA ADA preview party. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Alexandra McCoy, Kiss a Pig candidate (left), and Audrey Huber, campaign manager, stand for a photo at the preview party. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Scott and Tammy Stephens (from left), Carol and Tracey Johnson and Melissa and David Steeves help support the American Diabetes Association. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Chanci Chaney (from left), Mike Lemna, Kiss Pig candidate Jennifer Kierce, Holli Hutchinson and Blake McGilton attend the preview party. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

Candidate Jan and Eric Holland attend the preview party. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)

E.J. and Lauren Roussell enjoy the preview party. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Carin Schoppmeyer)