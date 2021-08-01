Church volunteer helps plan 2021 Re-Sell-It sale

Christ Episcopal Church's Re-Sell-It sale could be one of the oldest annual rummage sales in Little Rock -- dating back at least 50 years.

Cathy Howser, co-chairwoman of this year's event, says she believes 2020 was the first year the sale was not held. The covid-19 pandemic put the kibosh on that. But this year, Howser and her co-chair, Sandra Smith, are gearing up for the sale in the downtown church's gym.

The doors will be open from 8:30 a.m. until 7 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Donations of items will be accepted through Wednesday.

Howser says that because of the pandemic, the sale will offer two years' worth of donations. It has more than enough to fill 22 large, round tables, and oblong tables line the walls of the gym. Photos of the 2019 event show tables neatly organized into categories like kitchen equipment, holiday decorations and home decor.

"It's a gym full," she says. "It's everything from furniture to jewelry."

It takes up to 40 volunteers to sort the items, set up displays, handle sales and break down the event, Howser says.

She has been a member of the church for 32 years. She says she has decorative items throughout her house that she bought at sales over the years. And she is particularly drawn to the books.

"I get put in charge of the books because I am a retired librarian. So I end up doing the sorting of books and I always find books that need to go home with me."

Howser retired about two years ago as a librarian at the Arkansas State Library. She says her home library contains several thousand books.

Money raised at the sale is donated to more than 15 nonprofit organizations, including Dorcas House, Our House, Stewpot, and Women and Children First. Anything left over is donated to a nonprofit like the Little Rock Compassion Center.

Howser says she volunteers her time for a number of reasons -- helping nonprofit organizations, increasing awareness about Christ Episcopal and repurposing items that might otherwise end up in a landfill.

"We've looked at it as a recycle, repurpose, reuse opportunity for things that are not otherwise recyclable," she says. "I think it has a lot of different ways that it helps the community and the church."

For Howser, the idea of volunteerism started during her childhood when she joined Girl Scouts. During her college days at the University of Tennessee at Knoxville she was a member of Gamma Sigma Sigma -- a service sorority that sponsored a Brownie troop. Howser was the troop leader.

In addition to Re-Sell-It, Howser is a volunteer at LifeQuest of Arkansas, a nonprofit that provides educational classes to adults of all ages.

"I've always been a volunteer," Howser says. "Showing up at church and sitting in a pew isn't enough for me. This is my core group of friends and most of what I do. As a retiree I have the time."

The Re-Sell-It sale offers shoppers more than just hundreds of bargains. Visitors will get to see an important slice of Arkansas history.

The original Christ Episcopal Church was built in 1840-41. During the Civil War, the Confederate Army used it as a hospital for wounded soldiers. After the surrender of Little Rock, the church became a Union hospital. In 1873, fire destroyed the church, according to the Division of Arkansas History.

In 1878 a chapel was constructed on the site of the first church building and services were held in the chapel for nine years while the second church was built. The second church building was used for the first time on Easter Sunday 1887. The second church was consumed by fire in 1938.

Parishioners did not give up, and the cornerstone for the third building was laid Oct. 1, 1940. The church is considered an excellent example of the Gothic Revival style with features like finials, butresses and pointed-arch window and door openings. It is finished in native Arkansas limestone with cast-stone details.

Christ Episcopal Church is at 509 Scott St. More information about the church is available at christchurchlr.org.