Death reported in fiery highway crash

by William Sanders | Today at 3:54 a.m.

A Chidester man died in a fiery crash Saturday morning in Ouachita County, according to an Arkansas State Police crash report.

At 9:40 a.m., Christopher Heath, 35, was driving east on Arkansas 24 in Chidester when his 2011 Ford Fusion ran off the road on the left, the report read.

The vehicle struck a tree and burst into flames, trapping Heath inside, according to the report.

The weather was clear and the highway was dry at the time of the crash, the summary states.

