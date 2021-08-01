Durant sets records; U.S. advances

SAITAMA, Japan -- The U.S. lost its first two exhibition games of the summer in Las Vegas, dropped its opening game at these Olympics and had a difficult time shaking free of the Czech Republic in their group-play finale.

None of that matters now.

The Americans are headed to the quarterfinals at the Tokyo Games -- with a shot of being good as gold once again. Jayson Tatum scored 27 points, Kevin Durant added 23 and set a pair of USA Basketball men's Olympic records, and the U.S. defeated the Czechs 119-84 on Saturday to clinch a berth in the knockout stage.

"I think our guys really focused well and did a good job in gaining ground, day by day, practice by practice," U.S. Coach Gregg Popovich said. "Hopefully we'll continue that moving forward. We have to if we want to be successful."

Zach LaVine scored 13 points, Jrue Holiday had 11 and JaVale McGee finished with 10 points for the U.S. The Americans shot 7 for 20 in the first quarter -- then made 33 of 44 shots over the next 26 minutes, including a 21-for-25 start to the second half.

"It's fun to watch," Holiday said, "and fun to be part of."

The U.S. (2-1) finished second behind France in Group A, but will join the French, Australia and the winner of today's game between Slovenia and Spain as a top-four seed for Tuesday's quarterfinals based on FIBA's tiebreaker system that includes point differential.

Those quarterfinal matchups will be decided in a draw tonight, but the U.S. has now assured itself of not having to face any of the three group winners until at least the semifinals.

Blake Schilb scored 17 for the Czech Republic (1-2), which led by 10 early and was still within 60-54 midway through the third quarter.

-- The Associated Press

United States's Kevin Durant (7) celebrates with teammate Damian Lillard (6) during a men's basketball preliminary round game against the Czech Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Czech Republic's Jan Vesely (24) is defended and fouled by United States's Draymond Green (14) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

United States's Kevin Durant (7) works the ball against Czech Republic's Jan Vesely (24) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

United States's Jayson Tatum (10) shoots against Czech Republic's Ondrej Balvin (12) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Czech Republic's Tomas Satoransky (8) drives to the basket against United States's Draymond Green (14) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

United States's Kevin Durant (7) shoots over Czech Republic's Jan Vesely (24) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

United States head coach Greg Popovich directs his team during a men's basketball preliminary round game against the Czech Republic at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

United States's Jayson Tatum (10) is blocked by Czech Republic's Jan Vesely (24) during a men's basketball preliminary round game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)