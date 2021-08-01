Elegant Empress

Antonio Figueroa and Keith Sandridge opened the Empress of Little Rock to Quapaw Quarter Association members July 16 for the second installment of the 5H Club.

The name stands for History, Happy Hour and Heavy Hors d'oeuvres. The history lesson was on Cambridge Rosepoint crystal. Figueroa and Tony Curtis discussed the crystal as well as patterns often confused with the glassware.

The Empress -- also known as the Hornibrook House -- was completed in 1888. It has been described in the National Register of Historic Places as the best example of ornate Victorian architecture in Arkansas and the most important existing example of Gothic Queen Anne style regionally.

The Empress now is a bed and breakfast with four suites and four bedrooms. It also features a divided stairway, 3½-story corner tower, stained glass skylight and octagonal-shaped rooms.

​-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal