Families reach deal with fertility doctor

Some 200 people have joined a class-action lawsuit accusing a Canadian fertility doctor of using the wrong sperm -- sometimes even his own -- when artificially inseminating at least 100 patients.

On Wednesday, the plaintiffs reached a tentative agreement to settle their case with the former doctor, Norman Barwin, for $10.7 million. The proposed settlement has yet to be approved in Ontario Superior Court, but a judge is scheduled to review it in November.

Barwin "has denied and continues to deny all of the Plaintiffs' claims," the 74-page document says.

In the agreement, Barwin said he chose to settle to avoid spending more time and money fighting the case. Reached by The Washington Post, Barwin's lawyer declined to comment.

Dan and Davina Dixon tried for years to have a child, but had no success until they enlisted Barwin's help. In 1990, Davina gave birth to a girl, Rebecca.

For more than two decades, the Dixon family believed Dan was Rebecca's biological father. But a DNA test taken in her mid-20s revealed Rebecca was actually Barwin's child.

Including Rebecca, 17 people have discovered through DNA tests that the Ottawa-based fertility doctor is their biological father. More than 80 others don't know the identity of their biological father, but have discovered it's not the man whose sperm was supposed to be used in their conception.

The Dixons sued Barwin in 2016. Over the past five years, their lawsuit has grown as more of Barwin's former patients have emerged.

"When I first found out, I felt disassociated from my body and my face," Rebecca said in 2016. "When I'd look in the mirror, I felt like suddenly it wasn't my face. Features about myself that I'd always liked, or just thought of as my own seemed like they might belong to someone else, and I didn't know who that was."

"My world has been turned upside down," Dan Dixon added.

Over Facebook, Rebecca met another woman conceived at Barwin's Ottawa clinic. By the time they connected, Kat Palmer had already used an ancestry website to trace her roots to Barwin and, after prompting him to take a DNA test, confirmed he was her biological father, the suit reports.

After the test confirmed Palmer was Barwin's offspring, the doctor admitted to her father, Lyon Palmer, that he'd used his own sperm to test out a sperm counter, according to the 2016 Canadian Broadcasting Corp. article.

In emails to the Palmers, Barwin claimed the mix-up was unintentional, the article read.

In 2019, Canadian medical regulators stripped Barwin of his license after determining he committed professional misconduct. He pleaded no contest and was ordered to pay an $8,619 fine.

The lawyer representing the Dixons, Peter Cronyn, estimates that between 1973 and 2012, Barwin inseminated some 500 patients who had children.

The most anyone will get under Wednesday's agreement is roughly $40,160, reserved for patients who have DNA evidence showing their child is not the offspring of the intended father.