Fayetteville police investigating suspicious deaths

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating the suspicious deaths of a woman and a man who were found dead Friday night in a residence on West Fairfax Street.

According to a news release from Sgt. Anthony Murphy, a woman called the Central Dispatch Center around 7:52 p.m. Friday and said she had gone to a friend's residence to check on her after not hearing from her for a day. The caller said she went to the residence and found her friend dead inside.

According to police, patrol officers and detectives went to the residence and located Keshia Gaither, 32, and Jakeb Bryant, 33, dead inside the residence.

The release states that evidence at the scene indicates the deaths are an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public. The bodies will be sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death. The investigation is ongoing, Murphy said in the Saturday morning newss release, and no more information is available.