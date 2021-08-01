Filling In The 'Blanks': 21c exhibit looks at early days of LGBTQ film

Back in what Tom Hoehn calls the "early, heady days" of the Bentonville Film Festival, he saw an opportunity -- a gap in the BFF mission to "promote underrepresented voices of diverse storytellers." That missing piece was the historical element of "barrier-breaking pioneers who built the foundation that exists today." For each of the seven years of the festival, he has volunteered his time to pay homage to those trailblazers and their films.

"Each year we create an experience that is unique and has a singular topic area," Hoehn explains. "Subjects have included early female filmmakers, pioneering African-American films, women of Indian cinema, and more. There have been two exhibitions hosted at Crystal Bridges; we have screened silent films with live accompaniment; provided an experience in 21c's video gallery; and in 2020, pivoted to a virtual experience during the pandemic.

"This will be the third consecutive year partnering with students and faculty at University of Arkansas department of communication. It is a great learning experience for all involved and keeps getting better each year."

The work started in November, when UA students and faculty met to choose a topic for 2021. Hoehn says LGBTQ films were selected, but "we did not know then how even more timely that topic would be given recent local legislation."

"Part of our process is to surface the unifying theme after the team immerses themselves in the subject matter," he explains. "We had a body of 46 LGBTQ films from which to work and landed on 'Blank Spaces: Breaking Barriers and Celebrating Authenticity in Queer Films.'

"Modern viewers looking for LGBTQ+ themes and agency in the earliest queer films will find more blank spaces and veiled references than clear examples. Sometimes the queer references are so heavily veiled audiences miss them completely," Hoehn goes on. "There are 'blanks' in our societal memory about queerness and love throughout the decades. In the end, all are people who fall in love and who get angry, sad, and feel the same emotions. All are human, and these stories take away labels and replace them with glimpses into the humanities of people who have been silenced and marginalized for too long."

Hoehn says seven films spanning 91 years were selected to represent the theme, and clips from the films were used to create a "mini-documentary." The 15-minute film will make its debut and be screened on a loop in 21c's video gallery, he says, with a new augmented reality aspect.

"I have always been an ally of the LGBTQ+ community, but I hadn't come across the right opportunity to be involved in a queer-related project," says Melanie Teoh, a senior at the UA and co-director and editor of the mini-documentary. "I didn't want to take up a blank space better reserved for a queer person's voice. This project gave me an opportunity to support and collaborate with the queer community without compromising their spaces."

Asked what she'd learned from the experience, Teoh says that "there's always room to grow when it comes to learning about queer-related topics and issues, and we should all be constantly educating ourselves. Furthermore, it is our responsibility, as allies, to educate ourselves -- not our queer friends."

Seven films spanning 91 years were selected to represent the theme of “Blank Spaces,” and clips from the films were used to create a “mini-documentary” that will be shown on a loop at 21c Museum Hotel. (Courtesy Images)

