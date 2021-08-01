FYI: Crystal Bridges hosts Art Trail at Night event

Aug. 1 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Our Town" -- Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Aug. 2 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Book Talk at Night -- "March Trilogy," 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

__

Aug. 3 (Tuesday)

Art Talk -- With Kris Johnson, a visual artist working in experimental photographic processes such as lumen, cyanotype and mordançage, 7 p.m., Shiloh Meeting Hall in Springdale. Hosted by Photographic Society of Northwest Arkansas as part of the Distinguished Photographer Series. Free. Register at https://meeting.zoho.com/meeting/register?sessionId=1012609664.

__

Aug. 4 (Wednesday)

Young at Heart Book Club -- "Dig" by A.S. King, noon & 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Sculpture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Words in the Garden -- A weekly literary series hosted by the Writers' Colony at Dairy Hollow, this week with poet Melody Gee and novelist Jordan Sheryl McQueen, 4:30 p.m., Carnegie Library Gardens in Eureka Springs. Free. 253-7444.

Books & Brews -- "March: Book One" by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin and Nate Powell, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library via Zoom. Free. Register at faylib.org.

Virtual Sketchbook Club -- With Dennis McCann, 6:30 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 5 (Thursday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas Critters -- Ozark Highlands Nature Center, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free for families. faylib.org.

First Thursday Films -- "Possessed," 1931, 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"Our Town" -- Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Aug. 6 (Friday)

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Trivia -- 7 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library via Facebook Live. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

"Inherit the Wind" -- The fictionalized story of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial, 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Art Trail at Night -- With music, food, artmaking and more, 8-11 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

__

Aug. 7 (Saturday)

Author Story Time -- With Jessica Thompson, author of "That's Not What Bears Say," 11:15 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Big Picture: Art, Architecture & Nature, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 2 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Our Town" -- Thornton Wilder's Pulitzer Prize-winning classic, 8 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

__

Aug. 8 (Sunday)

Drop-In Tour -- Collection Highlights, 11:30 a.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour -- Architecture, 1 p.m., Main Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Durand/Estes Rooms at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Inherit the Wind" -- The fictionalized story of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial, 2 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre in downtown Rogers. Tickets start at $10. 631-8988 or arkansaspublictheatre.org.

Book Talk -- A Conversation with Sidney Thompson, author of The Bass Reeves Trilogy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Register at faylib.org.

On Show

Prairie Grove Heritage Museum -- 9 a.m.-noon every Saturday, 311 E. Buchanan St. in Prairie Grove. Free, but donations are welcome. Email prairiegrovehistoricalsociety@gmail.com.

2021 Small Works on Paper -- Including art by Taylor Dolan of Fayetteville, Kinya Christian of Springdale, Diana Michelle of West Fork, Eloa Jane Pereira of Fayetteville and Kendall Schulz of Bentonville, through Aug. 12, Arts Center of the Grand Prairie in Stuttgart. Free. 870-673-1781.

"Creativity Cubed" -- What will you build with 16,000­ blocks, through autumn, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. amazeum.org.

"Art in Aviation" -- In collaboration with the Fort Smith Air Museum, through Sept. 19, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Light of Freedom" -- A 13-foot found object sculpture referencing the Statue of Liberty's iconic torch and bridging past and present ideas about freedom, through Sept. 26, Courtyard off Gallery 1, the Momentary, 507 S.E. E St. in Bentonville.

"Selections From the Permanent Collection" -- Through Sept. 26, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum. Free. fsram.org.

"Intimate Immensity" -- Paintings by Adam Fulwiler and drawings and sculptural objects by Christian Schultz, July 28-Oct. 22, 211 South in Bentonville. Email curator Kellie Lehr at kellie.lehr@gmail.com.

"Gone Fishing!" -- A new photo exhibit, through Dec. 11, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwadg.com

