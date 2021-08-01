Giants tag Greinke for 4 home runs, top Astros

SAN FRANCISCO -- The San Francisco Giants hit five home runs, including four off Astros ace Zack Greinke, to beat Houston 8-6 on Saturday in an interleague matchup of division leaders.

Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte Wade Jr. connected off Greinke. Mike Yastrzemski added a later shot to help the Giants become the first team in the majors with 65 wins.

Brandon Crawford hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning for the Giants.

"We put some really good swings on the ball. All the homers were pretty much no-doubters," Ruf said. "Although it was a nice day to hit and the ball seemed to be traveling well, those would have been homers in any other day game."

Aledmys Diaz homered twice on his 31st birthday for the Astros, who lost in Manager Dusty Baker's return after serving a one-game suspension.

The Giants lead the NL with 156 home runs, but had gone a season-high four games without one before Solano's two-out drive in the second.

After Flores connected for a two-run home run in the third, Wade homered into McCovey Cove in the fourth. The ball sailed over his mother, who was standing on the walkway behind the seats in right field when the ball went out. It was the first game this season that Wade's parents attended.

"I thought that was pretty cool," Wade said. "It just so happened that she was there at the right time. She can't sit still and wants to walk around."

YANKEES 4, MARLINS 2 Anthony Rizzo scored three runs and homered for the second time as a Yankee as New York defeated Miami. Reliever Lucas Luetge picked up the victory and the Yankees bullpen allowed two hits in five innings.

TWINS 8, CARDINALS 1 Ryan Jeffers hit a three-run home run and Minnesota beat St. Louis to end a three-game losing streak.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ANGELS 1, ATHLETICS 0 Shohei Ohtani ended a long run drought with an RBI double, Jaime Barria outdueled Cole Irvin and Los Angeles beat Oakland.

BLUE JAYS 4, ROYALS 0 George Springer hit two home runs, Alek Manoah pitched seven dominant innings and Toronto beat Kansas City for its third consecutive victory.

ORIOLES 5, TIGERS 2 John Means struck out six in six strong innings, Maikel Franco homered and Baltimore beat Detroit.

RAYS 9, RED SOX 5 Wander Franco had two key run-scoring hits, the Tampa Bay bullpen worked out of a pair of bases-loaded jams, and the Rays moved into first place in the AL East with a victory over Boston.

RANGERS 5, MARINERS 4 (10) Jonah Heim hit his second two-run home run of the game in the 10th inning to lift Texas past Seattle.

INDIANS 12, WHITE SOX 11 White Sox rookie Seby Zavala hit the first three home runs of his career, including a grand slam, but Cleveland rallied to beat Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

METS 5, REDS 4 (10) Joey Votto came oh-so-close to matching the major-league record with a home run in eight consecutive games, but Javier Baez did clear the fence in his New York debut as the Mets defeated Cincinnati. Votto, riding a seven-game home run streak, laced a line drive that hit the orange padding atop the right-field wall in the eighth and bounced back into play -- mere inches from sailing over near the 370-foot sign.

DODGERS 8, DIAMONDBACKS 3 Justin Turner belted a home run and Los Angeles collected 16 hits in a victory over Arizona.

ROCKIES 5, PADRES 3 German Marquez outdueled Yu Darvish and hit a 418-foot home run off his fellow All-Star to help Colorado beat San Diego.

CUBS 6, NATIONALS 3 Kyle Hendricks earned his major league-leading 13th victory, Rafael Ortega homered and Chicago beat Washington.

BRAVES 8, BREWERS 1 Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot while driving in a career-high seven runs to lead Atlanta over Milwaukee.

PIRATES 3, PHILLIES 2 Jacob Stallings drove in the winning run with a fielder's choice in the ninth inning, lifting Pittsburgh past Philadelphia.

San Francisco Giants' Brandon Crawford hits an RBI-single against the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, tags out San Francisco Giants' Mike Yastrzemski on a runner's fielder's choice during the third inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

San Francisco Giants' Darin Ruf, left, hits a home run in front of Houston Astros' Martin Maldonado during the fifth inning of a baseball game in San Francisco, Saturday, July 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)