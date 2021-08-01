Health care notebook

Laudadio endowed as academic chair

Dr. Jennifer Laudadio, a professor and chairperson of the Department of Pathology in the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences College of Medicine, has been invested in the Dr. Aubrey J. Hough Jr. Distinguished Chair in Pathology.

An endowed academic chair is among the highest academic honors a university can bestow on a faculty member. A distinguished chair at UAMS is established with gifts of at least $1.5 million, which are invested. The interest proceeds are used to support the educational, research and clinical activities of the chair holder.

The chair was established in 2004 through a $1.5 million gift from the Marie Denise DeBartolo York Foundation and honors Hough, a professor emeritus in the Department of Pathology.

Another hospital limiting visitors

Baxter Regional Medical Center is limiting visitors to one per patient, the hospital announced Tuesday.

Under the new visitation policy, Baxter Regional is limiting all patients to one visitor over the age of 18 per day. Visitors are required to wear masks at all times while inside Baxter Regional facilities.

The decision comes after the hospital recorded its highest covid-19 patient numbers to date on Tuesday, surpassing its previous high of 34 covid-19 in-patients. As of Tuesday, there were 43 covid-19 patients admitted, with 10 in ICU and nine on ventilators. Thirty Baxter Regional employees were out with covid-19, the hospital said.

About 89% of the covid-19 patients admitted to Baxter Regional since March 1 were not vaccinated, according to the hospital in Mountain Home.

Yearly fundraiser set for Thursday

Tickets are available for Baptist Health Foundation's sixth annual Steak Soiree fundraiser presented by Dr. David and Lisa Jaskey in Arkadelphia. The event will be held Thursday.

This year's dinner will be presented curbside at the Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia main entrance.

The dinner features a steak grilled by David Nelson's World Championship Steak Grilling Team. Pickup on Thursday will be between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for sponsors and 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. for general ticket holders.

People who want to purchase tickets as either a sponsor or individual can visit the Baptist Health Foundation website at baptisthealthfoundation.org. Proceeds will support Baptist Health Medical Center-Arkadelphia.