Hogs CB pledge at home during 2nd trip to the Hill

Arkansas cornerback commitment Jaylen Lewis pledged to the Razorbacks on July 2 because he felt at home during his June 18-20 official visit to Fayetteville.

He felt the same after making an unofficial visit on Saturday for the Arkansas cookout.

“It felt like home to me. I’m glad I came back,” Lewis said. “Every time I come back I get goosebumps. Just ready to suit up in that red and white. Just get ready to play. It’s fun coming back.”

Lewis, 6-2, 175 pounds, of Brownsville (Tenn.) Haywood, chose the Razorbacks over approximately 40 offers from schools such as Florida State, Auburn, Oklahoma, LSU, Michigan, Duke, Cincinnati, Michigan State, South Carolina and other programs.

Being able to spend time with all of the coaches highlighted his trip.

“Just being around the coaches all day,” said Lewis, who was one of about 20 prospects visiting on Saturday. “My first visit here we really couldn’t bond with the coaches like we wanted to, but today I bonded with all the coaches. I just felt a little different vibe.”

He recorded 60 tackles, 4 tackles for loss, 7 interceptions, 4 pass breakups and 2 sacks, and scored 3 touchdowns on offense. CBS Sports Network national recruiting analyst Tom Lemming rates Lewis a 3-star-plus prospect.

Lewis’ good friend, Arkansas defensive back target Anthony Brown of Milan, Tenn., also officially visited Fayetteville on June 4-6. He was to announce his college decision on July 29 but has delayed it until Sept. 14.

“I talk to him every day about coming,” said Lewis of trying to get Brown to commit to the Razorbacks. “I wish he could’ve came today, but different circumstances, though. Hopefully we get him on a different level next time.

"It will be a different story. Hopefully he’ll be next to me.”

Arkansas did land the commitment of linebacker Jordan Crook during the cookout.

“That’s a huge pickup,” Lewis said. “I’m glad he joined the family. We’ve been knowing him for about a month ever since he de-committed from Oklahoma State. We’re very proud.”