Happy birthday (Aug. 1): Life's enrichments present like secret ingredients, ground into powder and stored in unmarked bottles. A glance won't tell you from whence they originate, so you'll try things out — even things that don't seem like they'd work. You'll be surprised at what delicious healthiness becomes vital to your best life.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Assemble your ensemble because the task you face will need a team. If it doesn't, it's either not a worthy task, or you just haven't gotten to the fun part yet.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): If life is a dream, today it's a scripted dream, penned by sitcom writers who leave room for your improvisational contributions. It's a funny feeling to feel this funny ... everywhere you look, the universe meets you with a wink.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): The rich moments of the day will knock you into the realm of the unexpected, causing your spontaneous reaction. You embrace the unknown because, without it, there is no life, only automation.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The instruction won't come by way of a manual, YouTube video or phone conversation with technical support. But it will come, you can be sure of that.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): However well-meaning your inner critic may be, its views cannot be trusted. After all, how much perspective can anyone possibly get while trapped inside a person? Get outside of yourself to disarm the harsh voice inside.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Of all the things you do, note how many of them you wanted to do, measured against what you were expected or pressured to do to fulfill a role. If the ratio is out of balance, now is the time to fix it.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Your muse prefers beautiful surroundings and will gladly grace you with an abundance of inspiration once you tidy up. And your muse isn't the only visitor you'll have in your sparkling clean and organized environment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Oh, the trouble you'll see. You don't need to have all the answers to be of help. Your willingness to be present and listen will do more good than you can imagine.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You won't know how you feel until you start trying to put it into words. The best way is to work it out privately first, because your words have more power than you think. They can unite, define, create, uplift or end.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may feel unclear about what to do, and a little foggy on your "why" as well. No matter. Your time is best spent mastering the realm of "how," focusing on technique, practicality and production.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The day comes with jerky twists — although exciting, you'll also need to balance things out. A straightforward, clear-cut task with a beginning and an end will return you to your center.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Riddle of the day: What gives you more energy than anything you could possibly drink? Answer: letting go. A long-held expectation no longer applies. Release it. What takes its place will be an invigorating, achievable aim.

AS SATURN OPPOSES THE SUN AND MERCURY…

The solar conjunction to Mercury in opposition to Saturn welcomes you to a once-in-a-lifetime experience. But is there any other kind really? Many activities are repeated day-to-day, month-to-month… and yet, each time is distinct. Different days, different moods, different reasons… however slight, the variations can make a world of difference.

FORECAST FOR THE WEEK AHEAD

As the sun and Mercury conjoin in Leo, the signal worth heeding is part of the entertainer’s creed: “Read the room.”

The choice of topic can make or break any exchange. So many topics that matter to one person aren’t worth taking up with the group because they will alienate most audiences. If there is but an elite few in the world who can relate, consider why you’d mention it in the first place. Certain topics will forever be precariously situated on a slippery slope ending in a puddle of grandiosity and pretention. Avoid them! This week, it’s relatability that earns trust and, ultimately, harmony — possibly even some fun.

Venus and Uranus will triangulate in earth signs midweek, highlighting materialistic notions and the holy grail of success concepts, “having it all.” If you cannot think of anyone who embodies the notion of “having it all,” it may be because you’re a mature person, well aware that price tags are often not displayed in this case, that “it all” is a luxury you have to ask the front desk about or make a bid for at auction. Under these stars, consider striving for “a lot” and leaving “all” for the less-seasoned strivers.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

From “Game of Thrones” to “Aquaman,” Jason Momoa’s intensely visceral charisma has a way of bringing fantasy worlds to life. The Leo star was born when the sun, Mercury, Venus and Jupiter were all in the sign of the king cat — that’s an unusual amount of royal astral-influence. Leo is also the sign of playfulness, children, the heart and show business.