I-30 work in LR, NLR entails lane closings, detours

Continued construction on Interstate 30 in downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will involve more lane closings and detours starting Monday, according to the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

The following travel impacts and traffic pattern changes will occur, weather permitting.

LITTLE ROCK

• The I-30 frontage road northbound will have a single lane closed between East Sixth street and East Third street with additional single-lane closings on one block of East Fourth Street to Collins Street and one block of Collins Street to East Third Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• I-30 in both directions between the Arkansas River and Interstate 630 will have single-lane closings from 8 p.m. to 11 a.m. and double-lane closings from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• I-30 in both directions between I-630 and Roosevelt Road will have single-lane closings from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and double-lane closings from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday.

• Ferry Street between East Third street and East Fourth street will be open to southbound traffic only long-term starting at 8 p.m. Monday.

• President Clinton Avenue between Dean Kumpuris and Sherman streets will be closed from midnight Monday to 5 a.m. Thursday. Detours will be signed to use East Third Street, which will be opened for two way-traffic and pedestrians. Because of ramp demolition work, local communities should expect construction noise and work lights.

• East Fourth Street intersections with Cumberland and Rock streets and River Market Avenue will have right-lane and sidewalk closings from 9 p.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday. Pedestrian detour routes will be signed for sidewalk closings. Some street parking will be affected.

• East Third Street between Dean Kumpuris and Mahlon Martin streets will have a single-lane closings from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK

• I-30 frontage road northbound will have a single lane closed and a traffic shift between Broadway and Bishop Lindsey Avenue from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• Broadway will have a single lane closed between the I-30 frontage roads from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• Riverfront Drive westbound will have a single lane closed between Washington Avenue and Olive Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Saturday.

• I-30 frontage road southbound will have a single lane closed between Bishop Lindsey Avenue and Broadway from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. daily through Saturday.

• Broadway will have alternating eastbound and westbound lane closings between the I-30 frontage roads from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily through Friday. Double-lane closings will take place from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. Detours will be signed to use Bishop Lindsey Avenue or Riverfront Drive.

• Bishop Lindsey Avenue between the northbound frontage road and Vine Street will be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily through Saturday. Detours will be signed to use Sixth street or Ninth street.

• The I-30 interchange with Interstate 40 will have single-lane closings, including I-40 eastbound and westbound through the interchange and the I-40 westbound ramp to I-30 westbound, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. daily

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs, the department said.