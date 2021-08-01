• Laura Eimiller, a spokesperson for the FBI, said the agency is working with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the latest report of what a 747 pilot said might have been an airborne person with a jetpack at 5,000 feet in the busy skies near Los Angeles International Airport.

• Lillie Tucker of Hanceville, Ala., will not only get a property tax credit but will see a new arboretum named after her and her late husband after donating 19½ acres to the city's park system.

• Mike McWhirter, owner of Egan's Bar in Tuscaloosa, Ala., a dive known to two generations of University of Alabama students, football fans and music lovers, says he's had his "reservations," but it's time to close the bar and will move to Texas for a job opportunity with his son.

• W. Craig Clark, 71, a doctor at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in the Mississippi Delta, lamented that "it could mean the difference between life and death, or between a good result and a severe permanent disability" as the facility plans to close its neurosurgery clinic in a cost-cutting move.

• Verda Colvin vowed "to be an avid student of the law, open and ready to continually learn from my colleagues" as she was sworn in as a justice of the Georgia Supreme Court, becoming the first Black woman to be named to the body by a Republican governor.

• Lawrence Callanan, who was released from prison after the Missouri Supreme Court vacated his life sentence in a 1996 murder when the verdict was deemed "not worthy of confidence," reached a $6.6. million settlement with St. Louis County.

• Mary Barton, police chief in St. Louis County, Mo., who has been criticized for her handling of racial discrimination complaints, announced that she will retire, though "I have done my job in a professional manner and I have moved this Police Department forward."

• Staccato Powell, a prominent bishop in the African Methodist Episcopal Zion Church who presided over churches in several Western states, was removed from office after the denomination said $8 million disappeared as church property deeds were transferred to a shell corporation and mortgaged.

• Yamada Atsushi, a surf instructor, was back in the water teaching camp kids off Tybee Island, Ga., a mere two days after a shark bit him on the leg, describing the incident as just "part of the deal, part of the sport we love."