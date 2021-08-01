Incorporations

Benton County
Shelby Anesthesia Services LLC, Matthew Shelby, 1100 S.W. Glen Arbor Ave., Bentonville
420-Cannabiselucidation LLC, Christopher W. Wright, 131222 El Montano Circle, Rogers
Priyam Foods Inc., Ram Kumar Inaganti, 2505 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
Autumn Hills Property Owner's Association Inc., Drew Mayer, 10620 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville
Clutter Obsessions LLC, Mandy Paige Epley, 1228 Stratton Road, Rogers
Big Sun Ranch LLC, Dylan Breeding, 6513 W. Alyssa Lane, Rogers
Double G Purchasing LLC, John Graham Gibbs III, 122 S. Main St., Bentonville
309 Crestview Drive LLC, Seth Murphy, 309 Crestview Drive, Bentonville
Plumbinator LLC, John R. Van Galder, 183 Weston St., Pea Ridge
Almand LLC, Velena Callis, 10636 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville
ERW Capital LLC, Jason H. Miller, 3601 Cardinal Lane, Bentonville
Think Big Realty LLC, Venu Dullipalli, 709 S.W. Elmside Drive, Bentonville
Rios Family Farm LLC, Cristina Alvarado, 547 Tucks Chapel Road, Rogers
Farmingtonarministorage LLC, Aaron Cater, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville
Fentome Corp., Robert W. Carter, 1207 W. Sunset Drive, Rogers
C Life & Investment LLC, Christina Norelys Ortiz, 5002 S.W. Go Green Ave., Bentonville
K.R. Glow & Beauty Bar LLC, Breanna K. R. Green, 10 Glenwood Lane, Bella Vista
Tailpipe Events LLC, John Bettencourt, 121 S. Nelson Ave., Gentry
R R Mavriqi Services LLC, Kathy A. Turner, 603A Braithwaite St., Bentonville
Basilia Structures LLC, Matt Helfer, 10755 Sugar Creek Road, Bentonville
The Khan Shinobi Co. LLC, Mychal Thompson, 302 E. New Hope Road, Apt. B2, Rogers
ERN Construction LLC, Ricardo Nieves, 303 Hayden Blvd., Rogers
601 Jefferson Street LLC, Robert Craig Soos, 4 W. Vintage Point, Rogers
Angelie D2C LLC, Larisa Krasnoshchek, 27 Marionet Lane, Bella Vista
NWA Wood Design LLC, Jeff Blecher, 5707 S.W. Gunstock Road, Bentonville
Natural State Yaupon LLC, Bryon White, 205 S.W. E St., Bentonville
Clark Hospitality LLC, Tricia Dawn Clark, 18 Norman Lane, Bella Vista
JAML Trucking LLC, Bilan Nelson, 662 Frances Drive, Centerton
Legacy Lawns LLC, Heather Cook, 4204 N.E. Kenton Ave., Bentonville
Dynamic Mayer Properties LLC, Donald Mayer, 5201 S. Vaughn Road, Bentonville
Ponderosa Home Inspectors LLC, Jon Huffman, 3 Ashford Lane, Bella Vista
Drumm Bilt LLC, Mark Drumm, 31 Rivercliff Road, Rogers
Reserve Oasis LLC, Chuck Simmons, 1304 Quail Run Circle, Bentonville
Southeast Kansas Outfitters LLC, Joshua Q. Mostyn, 2601 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville
The Giddy Mobile Bar LLC, Ashley Brown, 607 Charlotte St. S.W., Gravette
Grant B. Oserowsky DDS, PLLC, Grant B. Oserowsky, 10 W. Oxford Drive, Rogers
Hicks Ventures LLC, Reese Dollins, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers
NSN Group Inc., Nishanthi Abeyagunawardene, 2848 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista
MBHL LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers
Lost Ozark Dawn LLC, Ladawnya Faulkner, 608 N.E. Alpha Circle, Bentonville
Simply Thriving TC LLC, Keisha Richardson, 910 Bob Glen Circle, Centerton
Kasnicka Properties LLC, Richard James Kasnicka, 1801 S.W. Ashbury St., Bentonville
Edward Touceda PLLC, Eduardo A. Touceda, 6301 W. Valley View Road, Rogers
Shandy LLC, Jessica Lais, 2805 W. Cobbler Place, Rogers
ASML LLC, Anthony Szymanski, 31 Slifer Drive, Bella Vista
Dogwood Wellness Center LLC, Coleen Huebert, 14375 Reed Drive, Siloam Springs
The Advertising Guys LLC, Don Young, 14963 Park Ridge Drive, Lowell
M3 Transport Solutions Inc., Michael Francks, 78 W. Champions Blvd., Rogers
Still Jean Investments LLC, James Still, 568 Shores Ave., Cave Springs
Probyn Residential LLC, John William Probyn, 7 Didcot Lane, Bella Vista
Abba's Painting & Cleaning Service Inc., Ali Martin Matar, 504 N. 13th St., Suite B, Rogers
Bedrock Self Storage LLC, Marieka O'Dell, 12138 Bedrock Lane, Bentonville
Chawla's Services LLC, Vikram Chawla, 4600 S.W. Bedingfield St., Bentonville
Buckmaster Holding LLC, Gregory K. Perry, 11135 Cobblestone Drive, Bentonville
Margie & Ethel LLC, Krista Arnold, 541 Joshua Pass, Centerton
JNS Electric LLC, Joshua C. Sprute, 750 Dogwood St., Centerton
Triplejsales LLC, Jimmie Jackson, 120 Napoli Lane, Centerton
Carroll County
Marquis Auto Sales LLC, Marquis Kemp, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
First Premier Autos LLC, Elijah Yakpasuo, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Big Bang Tours LLC, Alex K. Haley, 269 Spring St., Unit 1, Eureka Springs
Arkland Restore LLC, Sharon Lynn Williams, 127 Breezy Point Road, Eureka Springs
R&R Elite Motors LLC, Raymond Tyler, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
Polk Autogroup LLC, Stanley Polk, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs
SPLT Creek Events Co., Rusty Dycus, 202 Public Square, Berryville
Arloh Flora LLC, Mackenzie Clark, 270 Carroll 849, Green Forest
Beaver Garage Door LLC, Ezekiel Isreal, 315 Lazy L Lane, Eureka Springs
Madison County
Candles By Whitney Co. LLC, Whitney Alexis King, 302 Madison 2500, Huntsville
A Vision Of You LLC, Whitney Alexis King, 302 Madison 2500, Huntsville
Washington County
A.Williamsentertainment4U LLC, Antonio Rushawn Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Blue Heron Construction LLC, Cliff Keith Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Courtney Goodrum LLC, Courtney Goodrum, 3872 E. Spyglass Hill Drive, Fayetteville
B-Ready Watts LLC, Brandon Watts, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
We Just Wanna Eat Records LLC, Justin Boniaby, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
The Cleaning Hizz LLC, Hanna Bailey, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
LDL Trucking LLC, Maurice Baker, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
TLSC Solutions Inc., Laura Cook, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Ultra Logistics LLC, Matthew Fraser, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Springdale Opportunity Fund I LLC, Kenneth Hall, 310 W. Emma Ave., Springdale
Full Tilt Trucking LLC, Eric Bradley Green, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Pittman's Welding Service LLC, Billy Daniel Pittman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Social Butterfly LLC, Audrey Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
Fayprop LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville
Feros Roots LLC, Rubi Bernal Vazquez, 37 S. Geranium Lane, Fayetteville
Deep Hole LLC, Laura Smith, 13996 Cove Creek Road North, Prairie Grove
Cool Poodle LLC, Charles Platt, 3174 S. 64th St., Springdale
Icon Photography LLC, Regina R. Conley, 4670 E. Maywood Road, Fayetteville
JS Remodel LLC, Jacobo Breach, 11187 Rocky Creek Road, Fayetteville
K&A Flooring LLC, Kevin Almaraz, 113 Sunnydale Drive, Springdale
Frigate LLC, Christopher James Sprague, 1662 S. Arizona Drive, Fayetteville
S S Daraphone LLC, Samurai Daraphone, 2224 Longwood St., Springdale
Home Clean Home Services By Renee Moran LLC, Renee Moran, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Oaks Grove LLC, Donal James Shields, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Cell To Soul Health Services LLC, Hanna Kathryn McMullen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
On The House Mobile Bar LLC, Jennifer Nicole Houser, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Birdie 2 Bogey Golf LLC, Larry Harmon Burrow Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Rose Financial Advisors LLC, Roseline Poku, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Rogan Amaya Investments LLC, Corey Rogan, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Castle Sunset LLC, Alex G. Miller, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
The C Nicole Collection LLC, Crystal Cox, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
M.D.E.R. Enterprizes LLC, Meagan Michel Elsass, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
J And J Innovations LLC, Jerry Alan Tharp II, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Mae Solar LLC, Paul Fleury, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
TAM Holdings LLC, Sze Hoi Tam, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville
Ascension Performance LLC, Dustin Coon, 70 N. College Ave., 14-F, Fayetteville
35 North Main LLC, Kyle Christopher, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville
Hatt's & Accessories LLC, Olivia Jennings, 413 N. College Ave, Fayetteville
ASB Concepts Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
NRSK Trucking Services LLC, Rafel Gil Hernandez, 2209 S. Thompson St., Suite B1, Springdale
Top Tier Fashionista LLC, Sharita Greene, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Spring Branch Holdings LLC, T. Craig Jones, 244 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville
Ellis Branch Properties LLC, Ann Rosso, 2669 N. Sherwood Lane, Fayetteville
FVMBN Consulting LLC, Kelsie Stacy, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Norfork Life LLC, Vikki Darlene Parker, 2366 E. Revere Place, Fayetteville
DHC RE Holdings One LLC, Christopher C. May, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville
NWA Hawgs Baseball, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Sardis Community Bible Church, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Daniel Lance Skelton Agency LLC, Daniel Lance Skelton, 26 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville
Zeta Bookkeeping LLC, Micheal Panfil, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Serenity By The Sea LLC, Jennifer Keeton McGill, 3897 E. Natchez Trace, Fayetteville
New Beginnings Dispatch Logistics LLC, Joyce Mullen, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
TRS Refrigeration Service Inc., Dustin Seiljan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Scrub The Tub Features LLC, William Burns Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Scistar LLC, Jacob Edmondson, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Hattenhauer Hattenhauer Hattenhauer LLC, Taylor James Hattenhauer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
ASKJ Financial Services LLC, Jonathan Charles Morgan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Boykin Logistics LLC, Michael Boykin, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Dane McCray LLC, Daniel Lance Skelton, 26 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville
William Buhl Golf LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
ADR River Valley LLC, Jacqueline Flores, 1308 Silent Grove Road, Springdale
Jasper Jackson Jr. Legacy Foundation Inc., Frankie Jackson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville
Monarch Maintenance Inc., Tonia Ingle, 906 W. North St., Fayetteville
Amend Coalition LTD, Theresa K. Newman, 389 N. Reeds Bridge Drive, Fayetteville
Escobar Transport LLC, Tomas Jr. Pinedo, 3360 Jon Davis Lane, Springdale
Minerva Solutions LLC, Ed Tsuji, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Beautifully Bold LLC, Corssila Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Langston Powerhouse Works LLC, Bryan Langston, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Shiloh Auto Sales LLC, Omar Trejo, 409 Henryetta St., Springdale
So Fur Real LLC, Angela Marie Nicothodes, 7873 Phoenix Ave., Springdale
Mr Matthews Electric M.M.E. LLC, Christopher Matthews, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Airbrushed By Amber LLC, Amber Dawn Muckleroy, 4846 W. Wales Drive, Fayetteville
Brooks Exotic Bullie Kennels LLC, Lonnie Brooks Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Cryptokeif LLC, Keifer Atwood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Boots 2 Cyber LLC, Christopher Patrick Gillespie II, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Mulhollan Construction LLC, Kaitlyn Fondano, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Exacta-Ly-6-4 Property LLC, Angela Klentz, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Talent Kiln LLC, Tenisha Gist, 2214 Greenbriar Ave., Fayetteville
Nava Vending LLC, Breyanna Nava, 6957 E. Downum Road, Springdale
62Plymouth LLC, Dale Kelsey, 1590 Joyce Blvd., Suite 8968, Fayetteville
Farmington Heights Phase II Property Owners Association Inc., Kasper Huber, 5519 Hacket St., Suite 300, Springdale
Cane Creek Archery LLC, Donny L. Dye, 12539 Greasy Valley Road, Prairie Grove
Bragg Box Getaways LLC, Kerry Bragg, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
The Brain Freezer LLC, Leigh McKee, 830 Via Perona Road, Springdale
Shelby King Aesthetics PLLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
VJAR Properties LLC, Vikrant S. Ptankar, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville
Centerfire Concepts LLC, William Bryan Higgins, 8304 Buona Sera St., Springdale
Dumpster Services Of Northwest Arkansas LLC, Judith Clinkscales, 2241 Green Acres Road, Fayetteville
Ordinal Sports Group LLC, Matthew Parke, 1722 N. College Ave., Suite C189, Fayetteville
Dye Properties LLC, Donny L. Dye, 12539 Greasy Valley Road, Prairie Grove
The Ranch Storage LLC, Charles David Speed, 14610 Greasy Valley Road, Prairie Grove
Love, Mom LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville
Magnetic Valley Resort LLC, Kyle Christopher, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville
Maiyakaccessories LLC, A'maiya Mosby, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
MS Annex Inc., Matt Bishop, 3739 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville
Stadium Couture LLC, Lauren Anne Davis, 2799 N. Grey Squirrel Drive, Fayetteville
Happy Cheeks & Treats LLC, Joseph King, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Lake Elmdale RV Park LLC, Ryan Hardin, 802 N. Park Ave., Fayetteville
MVRC LLC, Matt Bishop, 3739 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville
Luiguis Paint LLC, Luis Flores, 3174 Chelsey Lane, Springdale
Flathead Ranch LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale
TLC Handy Connections LLC, Trapper Leboyce Cheney, 13628 Loren Lane, Fayetteville
Duck Media LLC, Reice Tanner Mitchell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Lobostrader LLC, Audrey Millan Reyes, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
2W Farms & Adventures LLC, Nichole Cioni, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville
Golden Rule RolloffLLC, Roger D. Hurst, 12610 Carter Powell Road, West Fork
Thelma's Place LLC, Verna J. Anderson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Star Spangler Management LLC, Nathan Spangler, 2981 N. Dorchester Drive, Fayetteville
CJR Excavation & Land Management LLC, Calvin James Ramaker, 1470 N. Pershing St., Fayetteville
All For Children Vending LLC, Brandon Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Paramount Key Co. LLC, Ahren Trivitt, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville
Hitmen Elite Baseball Limited, Benjamin Balogh, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville
Alpha General Construction Contractors LLC, Alejandro Godoy, 2642 Carondolet St., Springdale
Single Bean Development LLC, Brad Fortenberry, 4722 Rockledge Drive, Fayetteville
Weaver Milling Co. LLC, Michael John Weaver, 12304 Lockhart Road, West Fork
Speegle Properties LLC, Phillip Speegle, 12775 Little Elm Road, Farmington.