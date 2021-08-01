Incorporations

Benton County

Shelby Anesthesia Services LLC, Matthew Shelby, 1100 S.W. Glen Arbor Ave., Bentonville

420-Cannabiselucidation LLC, Christopher W. Wright, 131222 El Montano Circle, Rogers

Priyam Foods Inc., Ram Kumar Inaganti, 2505 S. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

Autumn Hills Property Owner's Association Inc., Drew Mayer, 10620 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville

Clutter Obsessions LLC, Mandy Paige Epley, 1228 Stratton Road, Rogers

Big Sun Ranch LLC, Dylan Breeding, 6513 W. Alyssa Lane, Rogers

Double G Purchasing LLC, John Graham Gibbs III, 122 S. Main St., Bentonville

309 Crestview Drive LLC, Seth Murphy, 309 Crestview Drive, Bentonville

Plumbinator LLC, John R. Van Galder, 183 Weston St., Pea Ridge

Almand LLC, Velena Callis, 10636 Arkansas 72 West, Bentonville

ERW Capital LLC, Jason H. Miller, 3601 Cardinal Lane, Bentonville

Think Big Realty LLC, Venu Dullipalli, 709 S.W. Elmside Drive, Bentonville

Rios Family Farm LLC, Cristina Alvarado, 547 Tucks Chapel Road, Rogers

Farmingtonarministorage LLC, Aaron Cater, 308 S.W. 24th St., Suite 6, Bentonville

Fentome Corp., Robert W. Carter, 1207 W. Sunset Drive, Rogers

C Life & Investment LLC, Christina Norelys Ortiz, 5002 S.W. Go Green Ave., Bentonville

K.R. Glow & Beauty Bar LLC, Breanna K. R. Green, 10 Glenwood Lane, Bella Vista

Tailpipe Events LLC, John Bettencourt, 121 S. Nelson Ave., Gentry

R R Mavriqi Services LLC, Kathy A. Turner, 603A Braithwaite St., Bentonville

Basilia Structures LLC, Matt Helfer, 10755 Sugar Creek Road, Bentonville

The Khan Shinobi Co. LLC, Mychal Thompson, 302 E. New Hope Road, Apt. B2, Rogers

ERN Construction LLC, Ricardo Nieves, 303 Hayden Blvd., Rogers

601 Jefferson Street LLC, Robert Craig Soos, 4 W. Vintage Point, Rogers

Angelie D2C LLC, Larisa Krasnoshchek, 27 Marionet Lane, Bella Vista

NWA Wood Design LLC, Jeff Blecher, 5707 S.W. Gunstock Road, Bentonville

Natural State Yaupon LLC, Bryon White, 205 S.W. E St., Bentonville

Clark Hospitality LLC, Tricia Dawn Clark, 18 Norman Lane, Bella Vista

JAML Trucking LLC, Bilan Nelson, 662 Frances Drive, Centerton

Legacy Lawns LLC, Heather Cook, 4204 N.E. Kenton Ave., Bentonville

Dynamic Mayer Properties LLC, Donald Mayer, 5201 S. Vaughn Road, Bentonville

Ponderosa Home Inspectors LLC, Jon Huffman, 3 Ashford Lane, Bella Vista

Drumm Bilt LLC, Mark Drumm, 31 Rivercliff Road, Rogers

Reserve Oasis LLC, Chuck Simmons, 1304 Quail Run Circle, Bentonville

Southeast Kansas Outfitters LLC, Joshua Q. Mostyn, 2601 N. Walton Blvd., Bentonville

The Giddy Mobile Bar LLC, Ashley Brown, 607 Charlotte St. S.W., Gravette

Grant B. Oserowsky DDS, PLLC, Grant B. Oserowsky, 10 W. Oxford Drive, Rogers

Hicks Ventures LLC, Reese Dollins, 5100 W. JB Hunt Drive, Suite 900, Rogers

NSN Group Inc., Nishanthi Abeyagunawardene, 2848 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista

MBHL LLC, Ronald A. Williams, 5417 Pinnacle Point Drive, Suite 402, Rogers

Lost Ozark Dawn LLC, Ladawnya Faulkner, 608 N.E. Alpha Circle, Bentonville

Simply Thriving TC LLC, Keisha Richardson, 910 Bob Glen Circle, Centerton

Kasnicka Properties LLC, Richard James Kasnicka, 1801 S.W. Ashbury St., Bentonville

Edward Touceda PLLC, Eduardo A. Touceda, 6301 W. Valley View Road, Rogers

Shandy LLC, Jessica Lais, 2805 W. Cobbler Place, Rogers

ASML LLC, Anthony Szymanski, 31 Slifer Drive, Bella Vista

Dogwood Wellness Center LLC, Coleen Huebert, 14375 Reed Drive, Siloam Springs

The Advertising Guys LLC, Don Young, 14963 Park Ridge Drive, Lowell

M3 Transport Solutions Inc., Michael Francks, 78 W. Champions Blvd., Rogers

Still Jean Investments LLC, James Still, 568 Shores Ave., Cave Springs

Probyn Residential LLC, John William Probyn, 7 Didcot Lane, Bella Vista

Abba's Painting & Cleaning Service Inc., Ali Martin Matar, 504 N. 13th St., Suite B, Rogers

Bedrock Self Storage LLC, Marieka O'Dell, 12138 Bedrock Lane, Bentonville

Chawla's Services LLC, Vikram Chawla, 4600 S.W. Bedingfield St., Bentonville

Buckmaster Holding LLC, Gregory K. Perry, 11135 Cobblestone Drive, Bentonville

Margie & Ethel LLC, Krista Arnold, 541 Joshua Pass, Centerton

JNS Electric LLC, Joshua C. Sprute, 750 Dogwood St., Centerton

Triplejsales LLC, Jimmie Jackson, 120 Napoli Lane, Centerton

Carroll County

Marquis Auto Sales LLC, Marquis Kemp, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

First Premier Autos LLC, Elijah Yakpasuo, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Big Bang Tours LLC, Alex K. Haley, 269 Spring St., Unit 1, Eureka Springs

Arkland Restore LLC, Sharon Lynn Williams, 127 Breezy Point Road, Eureka Springs

R&R Elite Motors LLC, Raymond Tyler, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

Polk Autogroup LLC, Stanley Polk, 14920 Arkansas 187, Eureka Springs

SPLT Creek Events Co., Rusty Dycus, 202 Public Square, Berryville

Arloh Flora LLC, Mackenzie Clark, 270 Carroll 849, Green Forest

Beaver Garage Door LLC, Ezekiel Isreal, 315 Lazy L Lane, Eureka Springs

Madison County

Candles By Whitney Co. LLC, Whitney Alexis King, 302 Madison 2500, Huntsville

A Vision Of You LLC, Whitney Alexis King, 302 Madison 2500, Huntsville

Washington County

A.Williamsentertainment4U LLC, Antonio Rushawn Williams, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Blue Heron Construction LLC, Cliff Keith Thomas, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Courtney Goodrum LLC, Courtney Goodrum, 3872 E. Spyglass Hill Drive, Fayetteville

B-Ready Watts LLC, Brandon Watts, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

We Just Wanna Eat Records LLC, Justin Boniaby, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

The Cleaning Hizz LLC, Hanna Bailey, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

LDL Trucking LLC, Maurice Baker, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

TLSC Solutions Inc., Laura Cook, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Ultra Logistics LLC, Matthew Fraser, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Springdale Opportunity Fund I LLC, Kenneth Hall, 310 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Full Tilt Trucking LLC, Eric Bradley Green, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Pittman's Welding Service LLC, Billy Daniel Pittman, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Social Butterfly LLC, Audrey Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

Fayprop LLC, Amy M. Wilbourn, 4375 N. Vantage Drive, Suite 405, Fayetteville

Feros Roots LLC, Rubi Bernal Vazquez, 37 S. Geranium Lane, Fayetteville

Deep Hole LLC, Laura Smith, 13996 Cove Creek Road North, Prairie Grove

Cool Poodle LLC, Charles Platt, 3174 S. 64th St., Springdale

Icon Photography LLC, Regina R. Conley, 4670 E. Maywood Road, Fayetteville

JS Remodel LLC, Jacobo Breach, 11187 Rocky Creek Road, Fayetteville

K&A Flooring LLC, Kevin Almaraz, 113 Sunnydale Drive, Springdale

Frigate LLC, Christopher James Sprague, 1662 S. Arizona Drive, Fayetteville

S S Daraphone LLC, Samurai Daraphone, 2224 Longwood St., Springdale

Home Clean Home Services By Renee Moran LLC, Renee Moran, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Oaks Grove LLC, Donal James Shields, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Cell To Soul Health Services LLC, Hanna Kathryn McMullen, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

On The House Mobile Bar LLC, Jennifer Nicole Houser, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Birdie 2 Bogey Golf LLC, Larry Harmon Burrow Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Rose Financial Advisors LLC, Roseline Poku, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Rogan Amaya Investments LLC, Corey Rogan, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Castle Sunset LLC, Alex G. Miller, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

The C Nicole Collection LLC, Crystal Cox, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

M.D.E.R. Enterprizes LLC, Meagan Michel Elsass, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

J And J Innovations LLC, Jerry Alan Tharp II, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Mae Solar LLC, Paul Fleury, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

TAM Holdings LLC, Sze Hoi Tam, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville

Ascension Performance LLC, Dustin Coon, 70 N. College Ave., 14-F, Fayetteville

35 North Main LLC, Kyle Christopher, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville

Hatt's & Accessories LLC, Olivia Jennings, 413 N. College Ave, Fayetteville

ASB Concepts Inc., Tony Scott, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

NRSK Trucking Services LLC, Rafel Gil Hernandez, 2209 S. Thompson St., Suite B1, Springdale

Top Tier Fashionista LLC, Sharita Greene, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Spring Branch Holdings LLC, T. Craig Jones, 244 W. Dickson St., Suite 202, Fayetteville

Ellis Branch Properties LLC, Ann Rosso, 2669 N. Sherwood Lane, Fayetteville

FVMBN Consulting LLC, Kelsie Stacy, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Norfork Life LLC, Vikki Darlene Parker, 2366 E. Revere Place, Fayetteville

DHC RE Holdings One LLC, Christopher C. May, 234 E. Millsap Road, Suite 200, Fayetteville

NWA Hawgs Baseball, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Sardis Community Bible Church, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Daniel Lance Skelton Agency LLC, Daniel Lance Skelton, 26 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville

Zeta Bookkeeping LLC, Micheal Panfil, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Serenity By The Sea LLC, Jennifer Keeton McGill, 3897 E. Natchez Trace, Fayetteville

New Beginnings Dispatch Logistics LLC, Joyce Mullen, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

TRS Refrigeration Service Inc., Dustin Seiljan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Scrub The Tub Features LLC, William Burns Sr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Scistar LLC, Jacob Edmondson, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Hattenhauer Hattenhauer Hattenhauer LLC, Taylor James Hattenhauer, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

ASKJ Financial Services LLC, Jonathan Charles Morgan, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Boykin Logistics LLC, Michael Boykin, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Dane McCray LLC, Daniel Lance Skelton, 26 W. Sunbridge Drive, Fayetteville

William Buhl Golf LLC, Denton Woods, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

ADR River Valley LLC, Jacqueline Flores, 1308 Silent Grove Road, Springdale

Jasper Jackson Jr. Legacy Foundation Inc., Frankie Jackson, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14E, Fayetteville

Monarch Maintenance Inc., Tonia Ingle, 906 W. North St., Fayetteville

Amend Coalition LTD, Theresa K. Newman, 389 N. Reeds Bridge Drive, Fayetteville

Escobar Transport LLC, Tomas Jr. Pinedo, 3360 Jon Davis Lane, Springdale

Minerva Solutions LLC, Ed Tsuji, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Beautifully Bold LLC, Corssila Brown, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Langston Powerhouse Works LLC, Bryan Langston, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Shiloh Auto Sales LLC, Omar Trejo, 409 Henryetta St., Springdale

So Fur Real LLC, Angela Marie Nicothodes, 7873 Phoenix Ave., Springdale

Mr Matthews Electric M.M.E. LLC, Christopher Matthews, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Airbrushed By Amber LLC, Amber Dawn Muckleroy, 4846 W. Wales Drive, Fayetteville

Brooks Exotic Bullie Kennels LLC, Lonnie Brooks Jr., 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Cryptokeif LLC, Keifer Atwood, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Boots 2 Cyber LLC, Christopher Patrick Gillespie II, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Mulhollan Construction LLC, Kaitlyn Fondano, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Exacta-Ly-6-4 Property LLC, Angela Klentz, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Talent Kiln LLC, Tenisha Gist, 2214 Greenbriar Ave., Fayetteville

Nava Vending LLC, Breyanna Nava, 6957 E. Downum Road, Springdale

62Plymouth LLC, Dale Kelsey, 1590 Joyce Blvd., Suite 8968, Fayetteville

Farmington Heights Phase II Property Owners Association Inc., Kasper Huber, 5519 Hacket St., Suite 300, Springdale

Cane Creek Archery LLC, Donny L. Dye, 12539 Greasy Valley Road, Prairie Grove

Bragg Box Getaways LLC, Kerry Bragg, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

The Brain Freezer LLC, Leigh McKee, 830 Via Perona Road, Springdale

Shelby King Aesthetics PLLC, Cheyenne Moseley, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

VJAR Properties LLC, Vikrant S. Ptankar, 4250 N. Venetian Lane, Fayetteville

Centerfire Concepts LLC, William Bryan Higgins, 8304 Buona Sera St., Springdale

Dumpster Services Of Northwest Arkansas LLC, Judith Clinkscales, 2241 Green Acres Road, Fayetteville

Ordinal Sports Group LLC, Matthew Parke, 1722 N. College Ave., Suite C189, Fayetteville

Dye Properties LLC, Donny L. Dye, 12539 Greasy Valley Road, Prairie Grove

The Ranch Storage LLC, Charles David Speed, 14610 Greasy Valley Road, Prairie Grove

Love, Mom LLC, Jason Boyeskie, 1830 Shelby Lane, Fayetteville

Magnetic Valley Resort LLC, Kyle Christopher, 2766 Millennium Drive, Fayetteville

Maiyakaccessories LLC, A'maiya Mosby, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

MS Annex Inc., Matt Bishop, 3739 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville

Stadium Couture LLC, Lauren Anne Davis, 2799 N. Grey Squirrel Drive, Fayetteville

Happy Cheeks & Treats LLC, Joseph King, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Lake Elmdale RV Park LLC, Ryan Hardin, 802 N. Park Ave., Fayetteville

MVRC LLC, Matt Bishop, 3739 N. Steele Blvd., Suite 380, Fayetteville

Luiguis Paint LLC, Luis Flores, 3174 Chelsey Lane, Springdale

Flathead Ranch LLC, Kasper Huber, 5519 Hackett St., Suite 300, Springdale

TLC Handy Connections LLC, Trapper Leboyce Cheney, 13628 Loren Lane, Fayetteville

Duck Media LLC, Reice Tanner Mitchell, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Lobostrader LLC, Audrey Millan Reyes, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

2W Farms & Adventures LLC, Nichole Cioni, 70 N. College Ave., Suite 14F, Fayetteville

Golden Rule RolloffLLC, Roger D. Hurst, 12610 Carter Powell Road, West Fork

Thelma's Place LLC, Verna J. Anderson, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Star Spangler Management LLC, Nathan Spangler, 2981 N. Dorchester Drive, Fayetteville

CJR Excavation & Land Management LLC, Calvin James Ramaker, 1470 N. Pershing St., Fayetteville

All For Children Vending LLC, Brandon Sanders, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Paramount Key Co. LLC, Ahren Trivitt, 70 N. College Ave., Fayetteville

Hitmen Elite Baseball Limited, Benjamin Balogh, 70 N. College Ave., 14E, Fayetteville

Alpha General Construction Contractors LLC, Alejandro Godoy, 2642 Carondolet St., Springdale

Single Bean Development LLC, Brad Fortenberry, 4722 Rockledge Drive, Fayetteville

Weaver Milling Co. LLC, Michael John Weaver, 12304 Lockhart Road, West Fork

Speegle Properties LLC, Phillip Speegle, 12775 Little Elm Road, Farmington.