Jefferson County Food Safety reports for the week of 8-31-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

CHEF KING INC., 2318 W. 28th Ave. Date of inspection into complaint July 23. No violations reported.

DALE'S PLACE, 14126 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection July 22. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

ON BREAK CAFE, 7203 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of inspection July 22. Observed an accumulation of debris on the vent hood. Vent hood needs to be cleaned. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

SEARK BEHAVIORAL HEALTHCARE, 2500 Rike Drive. Ceiling tiles near vents are unclean and need to be cleaned.

STRO YO FOOD TRUCK, 1119 S. Blake St. Date of opening inspection July 21. Observation: Facility lacks test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Establishment okay to operate.

CAMELOT FOOD MART INC., 4012 Old Warren Road. Date of inspection July 20. Observation: Saw no sanitizer test strips. Corrective Action: Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Rest room door open. Install self closing device on the door. No Certified Food Manager. Left manager with website to obtain CFM.

HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS, 7800 Sheridan Road, White Hall. Date of follow-up inspection July 20. Boiled eggs (43 and 44 degrees F) in kitchen refrigerator are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

SOBRIETY LIVING CENTER, 2001 W. Fifth Ave. Date of inspection July 20. Signs of rodents in storeroom. The premises shall be free of insects, rodents, and other pests and measures must be taken to to eliminate their presence. Outer wall of storage room at floor open to the outside. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. No Certified Food Manager. Left manager with website to obtain CFM.