Little Rock hires Watson for its marketing

LITTLE ROCK -- The city has hired a new communications and marketing manager, according to a news release issued Friday.

Spencer Watson most recently worked for the communications department of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. He also spent part of his career working in journalism in Central Arkansas.

Among his previous jobs was a period spent working for Sync Weekly -- a now-defunct Wehco Media, Inc. publication -- where Watson covered food, arts and entertainment. Wehco Media also owns the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

He is a 2003 graduate of the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, according to the news release.