LIVE! in NWA: Cate Brothers in Rogers; alt music gathering in Fayetteville

The Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah Center in preparing for two nights of dance and performance Aug. 20-21. The inaugural Fay Do Do event -- the name is a play on "Fais Do Do," the term for a Cajun dance party -- will feature both local and nationally touring acts.

Cooked up by local musicians Dylan Earl, Nick Shoulders and Willi Carlisle, Fay Do Do will highlight and celebrate industry outsiders, LGBTQIA+ performers and "oddballs." The back-to-back evenings will offer Northwest Arkansas world class country music and beginner traditional dance lessons.

Melissa Carper headlines Aug. 20. Lavender Country -- widely considered the first openly gay country band, which formed nearly 50 years ago -- will make their Arkansas debut headlining on Aug. 21. Other performers include Chris Acker, Paisley Fields, Jude Brothers, Dazz and Brie, and Jonathan Terrell. Both nights will feature Earl, Shoulders and Carlisle.

Music starts at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 and 3 p.m. Aug 21. Tickets are $20/night. eventbrite.com/e/fay-do-do-2021-tickets-164321192109

BENTONVILLE

• Jazz at the Undercroft returns at 7 p.m. Aug. 3 to Undercroft Bar, 201 N.W. A St. Free. 445-6065; digjazz.com.

EUREKA SPRINGS

• Sprungbilly performs at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 2; Woody & Sunshine performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 6; Ella Running Rabbit performs at 2 p.m. Aug. 7; and Kindred Spirits performs at 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at Chelsea's, 10 Mountain St. 253-6723; chelseascafeeureka.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

• The Obsessed will perform with guests The Skull at 8 p.m. Aug. 4; Full House will perform at 6 p.m. for Happy Hour; The Damn Neighbors perform an album release show with guests Lonesome Narrows at 9 p.m. Aug. 6; and Mixtapes perform at 8:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St. 527-6618; georgesmajesticlounge.com.

Tickets are $12-$17 for Obsessed; $10 for House; $10 for Neighbors; and $15 for Mixtapes.

• Ben Harris performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 4 at Six-Twelve Coffeehouse, 3980 W. Wedington Dr. Free. 856-6382; facebook.com/BenHarrisGuitar.

• Monk Is King and TryMore MOJO will perform with guests Doctor Junior at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at Prairie Street Live, 509 W. Prairie St. $15. 236-2404; prairiestreetlive.com.

• Rodney Crowell performs at 7:30 p.m. today, Aug. 1, as part of the ROOTS HQ on the Avenue series at the Fayetteville Roots headquarters, 1 E. Mountain St. Standing room only tickets are left at $50. fayettevilleroots.org.

FORT SMITH

• The Josephines will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 6 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. $20. templelive.com.

ROGERS

• Lady A brings their "What A Song Can Do Tour" with guests Carly Pearce, Niko Moon, and Tenille Arts to the Walmart AMP in Rogers at 7 p.m. Aug. 7. 5079 W. Northgate Road. $40-$125. 443-5600; waltonartscenter.org/amp.

• The Royale will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 6; and the Cate Brothers will perform at 8 p.m. Aug. 7 at Butterfield Stage, 101 E. Cherry St., Railyard Park. railyardlive.com.

General admission/lawn seating is free, but every guest must register to reserve a pod. Table reservations available for $20-$25.

SPRINGDALE

• 412 West performs at 7 p.m. and David Adam Byrnes at 9 p.m. Aug. 3; Full House performs at 7 p.m. and Honeyjack at 9 p.m. Aug. 4; Phil McGarrah & Runnin' on Empty perform at 7 p.m. and Heath Sanders at 9 p.m. Aug. 5; Divas on Fire perform at 7 p.m. and Kevin Upshaw & One Night Stand perform at 9:30 p.m. Aug. 6; and Dr. Choice & Bad Decisions go on at noon, The Pool Boys at 2 p.m., Dale Johnston's Country Review at 5 p.m., The Repo'd Trailers at 7 p.m., and Cory Jackson at 9 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Tontitown Grape Festival, 154 E. Henri De Tonti Blvd. Free. tontitowngrapefestival.com

• Rachel B & Table for 3 will perform at 6 p.m. Aug. 6; and Sugar Creek performs at 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at Sassafras Vineyard Winery, 6461 E. Guy Terry Road. Free. 419-4999. sassafrasspringsvineyard.com.

• Take Care will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 6; and 412 West will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Tontitown Winery, 335 N. Barrington Road. Free. 361-8700, tontitownwinery.com.

TICKETS

• Honky tonk country band Whitey Morgan & the 78's will perform with guest Justin Jeansonne at 8 p.m. Oct. 2 at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. Tickets range from $20 to $25 and went on sale to the public July 30. fortsmith.templelive.com.

• Grammy Award-winning R&B artist and producer Gary Clark Jr. will make his debut at the Walmart AMP, 5079 W. Northgate Road in Rogers at 8 p.m. Oct. 23. Tickets range from $29.50 to $59.50 and went on sale to the public July 23. amptickets.com.

• The Marshall Tucker Band will perform with guests Outlaws at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at The Auditorium, 36 S. Main St. in Eureka Springs. Tickets range from $49 to $89 and went on sale July 16. 253-2772; theaud.org.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Jocelyn at jmurphy@nwadg.com.