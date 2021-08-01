Lumber firms expect buying surge in the fall

Do-it-yourself home renovations are going to soon regain popularity, which is good news for lumber companies.

Prices for wood have swung wildly in recent months as seemingly insatiable demand for home makeovers helped drive lumber prices to record highs -- only to crash after the increases reached consumers and sticker shock set in.

Now, people are spending money on activities such as eating out and travel as economies reopen. That has hurt demand for lumber, but producers are saying it won't last forever. When cold weather returns during the Northern Hemisphere's autumn, stores will need to replenish stocks and consumers are expected to return to their home improvement projects with lower prices reflected on the shelf.

"There will be more work from home. I don't think it's the end of the repair and remodel section," Remi Lalonde, chief executive officer of Montreal-based Resolute Forest Products Inc., said Thursday. Consumers are just "taking the summer off" after being cooped up during the pandemic.

Lumber makers Resolute and West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. have posted second-quarter earnings that beat expectations last week, mostly on the back of the record prices.

Currently, the picture isn't as rosy. While the extreme price swings have abated for now, there are still uncertainties that could inject volatility into a market that homeowners are depending on. Companies are facing disruptions from wildfires raging across Canada, a major producer of wood for home building. Resolute temporarily stopped harvesting logs in Ontario, home to a quarter of its output, because the provincial government has restricted operations that could spark fires in dry conditions.

On Wednesday, West Fraser said fires in British Columbia have forced it to suspend some production, and effects will continue in the second half of 2021.