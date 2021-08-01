Natural causes listed in UA student's death

FAYETTEVILLE -- A 20-year-old University of Arkansas, Fayetteville student died of natural causes in January at the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity house, according to a coroner's report.

Michael George Marron Jr., a house resident, died Jan. 23. The report cites a medical examiner in listing his cause of death as "cardiac rhythm disturbance due to undetermined etiology."

The term "etiology" refers to the cause of a disease or condition.

While the report lists Marron's manner of death as "natural," the cause is listed as "Unknown/Other."

Marron was discovered about 1:15 p.m. in the fraternity's shower room. Roommates performed CPR until medics arrived, according to an investigator's notes included in the report. He was from Dallas.

No other information was listed in the report as far as Marron's cause of death.

An unnamed investigator's notes stated that Marron "partied" the night before and "had consumed a large amount of alcohol and may have smoked a little marijuana."

Marron's body was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for autopsy, the report states.

The Washington County coroner's office did not release a full toxicology report, but Roger Morris, the county coroner, said testing showed that Marron had a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.04, which is less than the 0.08 blood-alcohol concentration level at which a driver of a car is considered intoxicated under state law.

Capt. Gary Crain with the University of Arkansas Police Department said those responding first to the fraternity house found no reason to suspect criminal activity.

"We then depend on the medical examiner to determine if additional investigation is necessary. It is not," Crain said in an email.