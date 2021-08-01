Sections
Oil and Gas Report

by Amy Buckholtz, Joy Jackson, Stacy Hawkins, Tonya Lee | Today at 2:04 a.m.

Permits Issued During Week Ending: July 23, 2021.

The Arkansas Oil and Gas Commission last week issued one well recompletion:

WELL RECOMPLETION

WHITE -- Merit Energy Co. LLC of Dallas for Carroll Wells No. 8-9 2-28H, 24-hr. prod. 637 in Fayetteville Form. of B-43 Fld. Drilled to TD: 10,351 ft., perf. 6,196-10,249 OA ft. Loc. SHL: 235 ft. FSL & 702 ft. FWL and BHL: 481 ft. FNL & 1,186 ft. FWL of Sec. 28-8N-9W. Workover done July 9.

ABBREVIATIONS

Loc. -- location; Perf. -- perforations; FEL -- from the east line; FNL -- from the north line; FSL -- from the south line; FWL -- from the west line; FEUL -- from the east unit line; FWUL -- from the west unit line; FNUL -- from the north unit line; FSUL -- from the south unit line; MCF -- thousand cubic feet; bbl -- barrel; MD -- measured depth; TD -- total depth; TVD -- true vertical depth; PBTD -- plug back total depth; BHL -- bottom hole location; PBHL -- proposed bottom hole location; SHL -- surface hole location; OA -- overall; N/A -- not available.

Print Headline: Oil and Gas Report

