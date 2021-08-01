Olympics roundup

TENNIS

Bencic earns singles gold

Belinda Bencic of Switzerland won the women's tennis gold medal in singles, and she might not be done. The 12th-ranked Bencic beat Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 7-5, 2-6, 6-3 for the first major title of her career. Bencic also is in the women's doubles gold medal match today. Bencic and Swiss partner Viktorija Golubic face the top-seeded Czech team of Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

No medal for Djokovic

Novak Djokovic is leaving the Tokyo Olympics without any medals. The top-ranked Djokovic lost his cool and abused his racket several times during a 6-4, 6-7 (6), 6-3 loss to Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain in the bronze medal match of the tennis tournament. It was Djokovic's third defeat in two days and it came less than 24 hours after he was beaten by Alexander Zverev of Germany in the semifinals. That ended his bid for a Golden Slam, which is winning all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic gold in the same year. Djokovic, who also lost with Serbian partner Nina Stojanovic in the mixed doubles semifinals on Friday, played a total of 16 sets over seven matches in four days.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Americans knocked out

Americans Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes are out of the beach volleyball tournament after a three-set loss to Canada in the knockout round opener. Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson beat the U.S. 22-24, 21-18, 15-13 at the Shiokaze Park venue. Sponcil and Claes trailed 11-6 in the first set but rallied to take their first lead at 19-18. They won it on their third set point when Bansley's hit rolled across the net and landed at the feet of the chair umpire. The Americans scored the first five points of the second and led 10-4 before Canada closed to 10-9 and took its first lead at 17-16. It was 19-17 when a successful challenge brought Canada to double set point. Claes and Sponcil entered the games as the hottest team in the world, winning the last two events of the pandemic-extended qualifying period to grab the second U.S. spot in Tokyo. In the process, they knocked out five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Thompson hurt in U.S. loss

Jordan Thompson, the leading point scorer for the United States, suffered an ankle injury during a loss to the Russian Olympic Committee, dropping the U.S. to 3-1 in pool play. The ROC won the match 25-20, 25-12, 25-19. The U.S. will play Italy on Monday.

BASEBALL

U.S. defeats South Korea

Red Sox prospect Triston Casas hit a two-run home run, Nick Allen also went deep and the United States beat defending champion South Korea 4-2 to finish the group stage of the Olympic tournament with a 2-0 record. Nick Martinez, who left the major leagues for Japan after the 2017 season, struck out nine in five innings. The United States plays Japan on Monday night in the start of a double-elimination second stage.

GOLF

Schauffele in close contest

Xander Schauffele, a 27-year-old American golfer whose mother was raised in Japan, didn't have a lot go his way until he finished on a strong note, firing a 9-iron to within 3 feet for a birdie and a 68 to keep his one-shot lead at Kasumigaseki Country Club. Hideki Matsuyama is right behind Schauffele after the Japanese star finished a 7-under 64 in the rain-delayed second round and then posted a 67. Joining them in the final group is Paul Casey, who shot a 66 in his bid to keep the Olympic gold medal in golf with Britain. Eight players were separated by three shots.

BMX

Fields out of ICU

BMX rider Connor Fields was transferred from the intensive care unit at a Tokyo hospital to a high-level care wing one day after a horrific crash during the semifinals of the Olympic race left him laying motionless on the asphalt. The 28-year-old from Las Vegas sustained a brain hemorrhage in the crash, and the Olympic neurosurgeon was on standby in case surgery was needed to relieve pressure on his brain. But the most recent CT scan showed no additional brain injury, USA Cycling said in a statement, and doctors are confident that Fields will not need surgery. The gold medalist at the Rio de Janeiro Games, Fields also sustained a collapsed lung and broken ribs in the crash.

Caeleb Dressel, of the United States, swims in the men's 100-meter butterfly final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Japan's Ryoji Kuribayashi reacts after Japan won a baseball game against Mexico at Yokohama Baseball Stadium during the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Yokohama, Japan. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)