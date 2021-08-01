100 years ago

Aug. 1, 1921

MENA -- Sheriff J. A. Thornton is carrying his right hand in a bandage as a result of Chris Staub, a farmer, calling the official a liar. Staub claimed to have paid his personal taxes, and when an examination of Sheriff Thornton's books showed the man was wrong, Staub used the offensive term. After Sheriff Thornton had damaged his hand on Staub's head, the taxpayer had a change of heart and returned to the courthouse and paid the amount due.

50 years ago

Aug. 1, 1971

• Eleven leaders of the black community met Saturday with Prosecuting Attorney Jim Guy Tucker to protest the beating Friday of Charles E. Williams, 27, of 911 Cypress Street, North Little Rock, by Little Rock policemen. They told Tucker that his action could help "cool" the Negro neighborhood. The group asked Tucker to investigate the use of what they charged was "excessive brutality" by the police, and several of the persons asked him to have the three policemen involved suspended. The 30-minute meeting was held in Tucker's office. It was arranged by Mrs. Judith Rogers of North Little Rock, Williams' attorney. Mrs. Rogers attended the meeting. Tucker told the group that he was investigating the beating and that it would take a "good solid week of investigating" before he could decide what action to take.

25 years ago

Aug. 1, 1996

• The body of former Arkansas Razorback track star Dan Gabor was recovered at the site of the TWA Flight 800 crash late Monday or early Tuesday, a news release from the University of Arkansas' media relations department said. Funeral services are 3 p.m. Saturday in Bethany, W.Va. Gabor, 27, of Fayetteville, got the last ticket for the flight, which exploded over East Moriches Inlet, N.Y., late July 17. He earned three varsity letters while running for the Razorbacks.

10 years ago

Aug. 1, 2011

• Central Arkansas Library System officials expect to break ground on a $10 million children's library this fall. Once built, the 30,000-square-foot building will go beyond offering books. A 5,000-square-foot children's library is included in the design as is a commercial kitchen for programming meant to teach children hands-on skills. "It's not really just a library. We'd like to use it for as many different purposes as we can," said Bobby Roberts, director of the Central Arkansas Library System.