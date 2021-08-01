Overdose kits donated for K-9s

Vested Interest in K9s, a 501c(3) nonprofit organization, recently donated two K-9 Narcan kits to the Jefferson County sheriff's office K-9 team.

Narcan, the name brand of the drug naloxone, reverses the effects of an opioid overdose.

"Since our K9s are drug detection certified and work in the presence of drugs such as Heroin and Fentanyl there is always a strong possibility that they could be exposed to a lethal opioid dose while performing their duties," according to a news release. "These kits provided by Vested Interest in K9s (VIK9s) are well appreciated to keep our K9 teams safe in the unfortunate event of an exposure. Each kit comes with two (2) doses of Narcan and a case/holster."

"We are very excited to be able to work with such great partners like VIK9s to keep our K-9 teams safe and well equipped," a spokesman said.

Vested Interest in K9s was established in 2009 and has since donated more than 4,327 ballistic vests for dogs, 1,800 K9 Narcan kits, and more than $83,000 in first aid kits to K-9 teams around the country, according to the release.

"Their programs like these, as well as others, are made possible with funds raised through various contributions, grants, and fundraisers," according to the release.

Details: www.vik9s.org or (508) 824-6978.