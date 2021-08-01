Patents awarded to Arkansans

July 27, 2021

Patent 11,071,398 B2. Convertible Apparel Rack. Issued to Nathan M. Hicks of Rogers and Jeffrey D. Green of Bentonville. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,072,927 B1. Framing Assembly. Issued to Thomas G. Frein of Midway.

Patent 11,073,381 B2. Self-Calibrating Wheel Aligner with Improved Portability. Issued to Steven W. Rogers, Brian K. Gray and Bryan C. Minor, all of Conway; Adam C. Brown of Maumelle; Ronald D. Swayne of Sherwood; James Rodney Harrell of Greenbrier, and David A. Jackson of Point Roberts, Wash. Assigned to Snap-On Inc. of Kenosha, Wis.

Patent 11,074,545 B2. Systems and Methods for Delivering Products via Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Delivery Locations Designated by Customers. Issued to David C. Winkle of Bella Vista; Todd D. Mattingly of Bentonville, and Donald R. High of Noel, Mo. Assigned to Walmart Apollo LLC of Bentonville.

Patent 11,076,044 B2. Call Traffic Data Monitoring and Management. Issued to Samuel Kenton Welch of Conway. Assigned to First Orion Corp. of Little Rock.