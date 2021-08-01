Protests flare up in French cities over covid pass

PARIS -- Thousands of people protested France's special virus pass with marches through Paris and other French cities on Saturday. Most demonstrations were peaceful, but sporadic clashes with riot police marked protests in the French capital.

Some 3,000 security forces deployed around Paris for a third weekend of protests against the pass that will be needed soon to enter restaurants and other places.

With virus infections spiking and hospitalizations rising, French lawmakers have passed a bill requiring the pass in most places as of Aug. 9. Polls show a majority of French support the pass, but some are adamantly opposed. The pass requires a vaccination, a negative test or proof of a recent recovery from covid-19 and mandates vaccine shots for all health care workers by mid-September.

The marches drew some 204,000 people around the country. Some 14,250 people hostile to the pass protested in Paris, several thousand more than a week ago.

Hager Ameur, a 37-year-old nurse, said she resigned from her job, accusing the government of using a form of "blackmail."

"I think that we mustn't be told what to do," she said, adding that French medical workers during the first wave of covid-19 were mistreated. "And now, suddenly we are told that if we don't get vaccinated it is our fault that people are contaminated. I think it is sickening."

Tensions flared in front of the famed Moulin Rouge nightclub in northern Paris during what appeared to be the largest demonstration. Police used their fists on several occasions.

Some marchers pelted police with objects, and police fired tear gas into the crowds. A male protester was seen with a bleeding head and French press reported three officers were injured. Police also turned a water cannon on rowdy protesters at the Bastille.

A calmer march was led by the former top lieutenant of far-right leader Marine Le Pen who left to form his own small anti-EU party. But Florian Philippot's new cause, against the virus pass, seems far more popular. His contingent of hundreds marched Saturday to the Health Ministry.

Among those not present this week was Francois Asselineau, leader of another tiny anti-EU party, the Popular Republican Union, and an ardent campaigner against the health pass, who contracted covid-19. In a video on his party's website, Asselineau, who was not hospitalized, called on people to denounce the "absurd, unjust and totally liberty-killing" health pass.

MIDWIFE ASSOCIATION

Britain's chief midwife association is renewing calls for pregnant people to get the coronavirus vaccine amid worries over rising risks from the delta variant.

The appeal followed recent data by Britain's Obstetric Surveillance System that the proportion of pregnant patients hospitalized with moderate to severe illnesses has increased with the highly contagious delta variant.

The World Health Organization has previously warned that pregnant people are at a higher risk of severe cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the virus, compared to others in their age group.

Numbers from the U.K. Obstetric Surveillance System released last week showed that 171 women had been hospitalized with covid-19 symptoms, none of whom were fully vaccinated. Three of the patients had just one dose of a two-shot coronavirus vaccine, while the rest were not inoculated.

Pregnancy increases the risk of developing severe symptoms of covid-19, which can lead to complications with pregnancy. There is no evidence that the vaccine affects a woman's fertility.

"It's so important for pregnant women to get their jab, particularly with the virus being so prevalent and the delta variant proving itself to be so much more transmissible," said Gil Walton, chief executive of the Royal College of Midwives, in a statement Friday shared by the NHS.

Britain began administering the vaccine to pregnant people in April.

According to the U.K. Obstetric Surveillance System data, since May, 1 in 3 hospitalized pregnant women with covid-19 in England needed respiratory support, more than a third developed pneumonia, and 1 in 7 required intensive care.

JAPAN

Japan decided Friday to expand the state of emergency to the four prefectures of Saitama, Chiba, Kanagawa and Osaka as infections have surged in these areas.

The government will declare a new state of emergency for the four prefectures from Aug. 2 to Aug. 31.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said at a news conference Friday that the spread of the coronavirus among young people is "a matter of great concern," adding that "The emergence of delta coronavirus variant has increased the risk of serious illness even among youth."

The decision will increase the number of prefectures under the state of emergency to six, including Tokyo and Okinawa Prefecture, which are already subject to the measure.

During the meeting of the government's subcommittee on covid-19 basic measures Friday, Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Norihisa Tamura expressed a sense of crisis about the current infection situation, saying, "We are now entering a new and frightening phase that is different from before."

WEST AFRICA

Thousands of new covid-19 cases have been reported in West Africa in the past few weeks amid low vaccination rates and the spread of the delta variant, with some countries seeing their highest numbers since the pandemic began.

The surge has pushed a reluctant population to seek out the vaccines in larger numbers at a time when shipments of doses are arriving from multiple sources after nearly grinding to a halt in recent months.

Residents who were previously wary of getting shots as conspiracy theories spread online are now lining up by the thousands from Liberia to Nigeria, Ghana and Senegal.

Shortages and delays have caused Africa's 54 countries to fall far behind wealthier nations in their covid-19 vaccine rollouts. Some 82 million doses have arrived on the continent to date, though that is just 10% of the number needed to vaccinate 30% of its population by the end of 2021, said Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization regional director for Africa.

But more shipments are finally rolling in, steering the continent of 1.3 billion people into an "encouraging phase after a bleak June," Moeti said. "There's light at the end of the tunnel on vaccine deliveries to Africa, but it must not be snuffed out again."

Boubkar Benzabat, Elaine Ganley, Patrick Hermansen, Michel Euler, Maris Hellrand, Jill Lawless, Maria Cheng, Elena Becatoros, Angela Charlton, David Keyton, Carley Petesch, Babacar Dione, Jonathan Paye-Layleh, Prancis Kokutse and Sam Olukoya of The Associated Press and by Miriam Berger of The Washington Post.

A protestor holds a sign which reads in French, "freedom" and "no to the Covid passport" as she attends a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Demonstrators gathered in several cities in France on Saturday to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Protestors wave French flags and hold signs in front of a cardboard cutout of the Statue of Liberty during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Demonstrators gathered in several cities in France on Saturday to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. Sign reads in French "True Judiciary". (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Protestors hold signs which read in French, "freedom" and 'no to the vaccine passport" as they attend a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Demonstrators gathered in several cities in France on Saturday to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. (AP Photo/Michel Euler)

Protestors stand in smoke flares in front of policemen during a demonstration in Lyon, central France, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Demonstrators gathered in several cities in France on Saturday to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the health pass, in Lille, northern France, Saturday, July 31, 2021. France announced mandatory COVID-19 passes for access to restaurants, bars, shopping malls and many tourist spots, as well as trains and planes, as of July 21. The passes are available to anyone fully vaccinated, recently recovered or who has a recent negative test. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the health pass, in Lille, northern France, Saturday, July 31, 2021. France announced mandatory COVID-19 passes for access to restaurants, bars, shopping malls and many tourist spots, as well as trains and planes, as of July 21. The passes are available to anyone fully vaccinated, recently recovered or who has a recent negative test. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

A protestor wears a mask on the back of her head which says "no" in French as she attends a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Demonstrators gathered in several cities in France on Saturday to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)

Two protestors hold the French flag with a message that reads "no to the pass" during a demonstration in Paris, France, Saturday, July 31, 2021. Demonstrators gathered in several cities in France on Saturday to protest against the COVID-19 pass, which grants vaccinated individuals greater ease of access to venues. (AP Photo/Adrienne Surprenant)