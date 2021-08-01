Shop closing, barbers moving in Bella Vista

BELLA VISTA -- The Town Center Barber Shop officially closed Saturday, but four of the barbers at the establishment are moving to a different location and hope to see their customers there.

Owner Marv Van Ausdall said he has been running the shop for 16 years and is the third owner of the business. He has been a barber for many years, having established a shop in Johnston, Iowa, in 1964 that his daughter now runs. He is now retiring.

"It'll be quite a change for me. I'll be out there golfing at least twice a week. It's sad to see all these people leave," he said.

A beautician who works in the back of the shop, Karen Anderson, has also decided to retire, Van Ausdall added.

However, barbers Brett and Kelli Smith, Butch Cowdin and Scott Roadcap are moving to C & M Barber Shop at 2854 Bella Vista Way next to Domino's, across U.S. 71 from CVS.

The barbers have numerous years of experience between them. Brett Smith has been at Town Center Barber Shop for 10 and a half years. Before that he was in residential construction and, when the industry took a dive, he learned a new trade. Kelli Smith has been at the shop for 12 years, and before that, she was at Bella Vista Beauty Salon. She noted she has a total of 34 years in the business. Cowdin has more than 50 years in the business, Kelli Smith said, and Roadcap has 30 years of experience.