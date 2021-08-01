Pulaski County notebook

Staffers' bonuses on agenda for JPs

A proposed ordinance that would give county employees one-time bonuses will have its third and final reading during the Quorum Court's meeting Aug. 24.

If passed, the ordinance would give $500 to all county employees, with first-responders receiving $1,000 each, out of American Rescue Plan funding.

Justices of the peace originally rejected a motion to suspend the rules and hear a reading of the ordinance during the May regular meeting because of its late filing.

Sherwood center to host blood drive

The Sherwood Parks and Recreation Department will host its "Back on Tour" blood drive Wednesday at the Bill Harmon Recreation Center.

Sponsored by the Arkansas Blood Institute, the event will be from 12:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the center at 51 Shelby Road in Sherwood, according to a post on the city's Facebook page.

Each participant will receive a t-shirt and a free entry to Magic Springs Water Park in Hot Springs. Appointments can be scheduled on arkbi.org, according to the post.