BASEBALL

Arkansas adds Wake Forest transfer

The University of Arkansas has picked up an oral commitment from Wake Forest transfer and outfielder Chris Lanzilli.

"Simply, I just want to win a national championship," Lanzilli said. "The team is filled with talented and motivated players. Also, the coaches are the best in the country and have the formula to win."

Lanzilli, 6-2, 215 pounds, started 47 games and had a batting average of .259 with 49 hits, 9 doubles, 11 home runs, 35 RBI and 25 runs scored last season as a junior. He had a team-leading 16 multihit games and had the second-longest reached base streak on the team at 14 games.

He was named an American Baseball Coaches Association second-team All-American, National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association second-team All-American, Collegiate Baseball third-team All-American and Perfect Game third-team All-American in 2019.

Lanzilli is ready to be a Razorback.

"I'm so pumped to be a Hog and will be working my butt off for Hog nation," he said.

He started 166 of 170 games for the Deacons and had a career batting average of .298 with 42 home runs, 46 doubles and 147 RBI. His 42 home runs rank No. 8 all-time in Wake Forest history.

Lanzilli was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the 39th round in the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft but did not sign.

-- Richard Davenport