Together again

The Women of Rotary held their first Summer Social on July 27 at the home of member Tammie Davis.

This is the first in-person event for the group that had been meeting for coffee over Zoom. The women are members of Rotary Club 99 of Little Rock, which meets Tuesdays in the Great Hall of the Clinton Presidential Center.

Rotary, according to its website, "is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who see a world where people unite and take action to create lasting change -- across the globe, in our communities, and in ourselves."

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins