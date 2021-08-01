Virus guidance again closes Clinton Center

Having reopened to the public July 1, 15 months after the coronavirus pandemic forced its closing, the Clinton Presidential Center will shut its doors again Monday.

Citing Gov. Asa Hutchinson's declaration last week of a public health emergency, and based on the number of new virus cases and high case positivity rate in Pulaski County, the National Archives and Records Administration, which administers the museum, is closing the Clinton Museum Store and exhibits inside the center at 1200 President Clinton Ave. in Little Rock.

The outdoor temporary exhibit, "Cool Globes: Hot Ideas for a Cooler Planet," will remain on display throughout the Clinton Presidential Park.

The center's restaurant, 42 Bar and Table, will remain open but will return to requiring reservations. It also now will require proof of vaccination from patrons before they can enter. Patrons are to be considered "fully vaccinated" at least 14 days after a final dose of an FDA authorized vaccine.

Reservations can be made by calling (501) 537-0042, or online at 42barandtable.org.