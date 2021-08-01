Woman held after fired-gun report

Jacksonville police arrested a woman Friday afternoon after being told that she had shot at another woman, according to an arrest report.

Officers were called to 1280 S. Arkansas 161 at 4:37 p.m. where the woman said Rayven Jones, 32, had fired a firearm at her, the report said.

In a search of the property, officers reported finding Jones hiding under a comforter with methamphetamine and a glass pipe. A BB gun was found near the front door, the report said.

Jones was taken to the Pulaski County jail where she was being held in lieu of $11,000 bail. She is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of methamphetamine and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.

NLR man jailed on battery count

A North Little Rock man was arrested by Pulaski County deputies Friday evening after an injured person called authorities, according to an arrest report.

The report said deputies were sent to 5932 McCain Place and found Cladarius Leavy with a gunshot wound in his neck.

Mikhail Carter, 30, who was in the area of 5954 McCain Place, matched the description of the man Leavy told police had tried to rob him, the report said.

Carter was taken to the Pulaski County jail. He was being held without bail, charged with felony battery and felony possession of firearms by certain persons.