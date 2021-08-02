Applications taken for electric-bill aid

The Central Arkansas Development Council is taking applications for its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program in Miller, Little River, Sevier, Lafayette, Hempstead, Howard and Nevada counties.

The program is for electric bill assistance only. Funds are first come, first served.

Applicants should submit the following: Photo ID, Social Security card of the applicant, Social Security numbers of all household members, proof of income and copies of most recent utility bills. Eligibility information is available at https://bit.ly/3BSlIwZ.

More information is available by phone at (501) 326-6229 or by email at liheapinfo@cadc.com.