Bella Vista POA approves new trail project

BELLA VISTA -- On Thursday at its regular monthly meeting, the Bella Vista Property Owners Association board of directors voted 7-to-2 to approve a project by the Trailblazers to add a short walking trail, playground equipment and a trailhead on property that was once a golf course.

Two board members, Sandy Fosdick and Jan Simms argued against the plan.

Two other trail projects were approved last month, but the Berksdale project was tabled while the value of the former golf course property was debated. Fosdick and Simms both argued that golf is becoming more popular and it's possible that another 18-hole golf course might be needed in the future. While the Berksdale course would be expensive to reopen, it would be more expensive to build a new course from scratch even if there was land available, Fosdick said.

The Trailblazers will pay all the costs of the project and also agreed to take care of maintenance in that area for three years. The POA will continue to own the property but will "license" it to the Trailblazers for 25 years. The agreement ensures that trails built by the Trailblazers are open to the public, but he added, the former golf course was also open to the public.

General Manager Tom Judson responded to a question during the regular open forum with the information that the land has a deed restriction and cannot be used or sold as commercial property

Judson had a plan to chose playground equipment with the help of young members. He plans to develop large "storyboards" showing different styles of equipment and let families attending a special family night at the BV's Grill in the Country Club vote for their favorite. The Trailblazers agreed to pay for and install the equipment.

Tommy Lee, director of business development, told the board that the Gear Garden which opened in early July in Blowing Springs Park is on pace to pay for itself before the end of the year.

The location has also had its own promotions including selling cups and growlers. Next peanuts and energy bars will be available.

However, there were unexpected costs when the area was developed, he said. The larger costs were for a sewer hook-up that was not anticipated and a security system was added because of vandalism at the site. The unexpected costs changed the project into a capital project that needed board approval. The approval was granted retroactively at Thursday's meeting, with Fosdick and Simms voting against it.

"The POA itself had a great month," Treasurer Stacy Higgins said when she gave her financial report. Food and beverages did better than budget, she said. Transfer fees were also high.

Golf Operations was down in July, partly because of the weather, she said.

The water department is also having a good year.

Because there was more cash than anticipated, funds that had been promised by the 2020 plan for reserves were put away ahead of schedule, Higgins said. The amount is based on the number of assessments paid and may need a slight adjustment at the end of the year, she said.

General Manager Tom Judson said that there will be a large expense coming when an engineering firm is chosen and a decision is made on the best way to repair a sinkhole near Lake Ann.

"We're really committed to making a long-term fix there and not do a band-aid," he said. He wants to make sure the sinkhole doesn't affect the Lake Ann spillway.