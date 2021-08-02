Boy, 13, injured in shooting at Little Rock apartment complex, police say

A 13-year-old boy was shot in the arm Saturday night at a Little Rock apartment complex, police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 10 p.m. at the Legacy Pointe Apartments, 6838 Cantrell Road, according to a Little Rock police report.

Authorities received a call from an off-duty Pulaski County sheriff’s office deputy, who reported the injured boy was in the emergency room at CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, police said. According to the report, the boy suffered a gunshot wound in his right shoulder but was in stable condition.

No other injuries were reported.

Officers who initially responded to the shots fired call at the apartments found several spent bullet casings in the parking lot, as well as bullet holes in an SUV and nearby apartment building.

A witness told officers he saw a gunman inside a silver Toyota shoot in the direction of the building, the report states. Police said the Toyota, which appeared to be occupied by two more people, fled south toward Cantrell Road.

No suspects were listed in the report.