Charity golf tourney benefiting El Dorado club returns Aug. 28

The Boys and Girls Club of El Dorado is set to bring back its annual Charity Golf Tournament on Aug. 28.

The tournament was canceled last year due to covid-19, the Boys and Girls Club of El Dorado. It will be held at the Mystic Creek Golf Club this year, rather than the usual venue of the El Dorado Country Club, said Victoria Hollis, director of marketing for the Boys and Girls Club.

The four-man scramble tournament will kick off at 9 a.m. Full teams can register for $400 and individuals can register for $100.

"That entry fee includes lunch and we will give them swag bags. It will be golf and we will have fun games in the tournament as well that they can play," Hollis said.

There are also a variety of sponsorship spots available, for businesses or individuals looking to enter multiple teams or otherwise sponsor the event, according to the entry applicant sheet for the tournament.

The tournament will have a maximum of 20 teams. Participants can register by calling (870) 863-8753.

More information, including downloadable entry forms, will also be available soon on the organization's website, eldoradokids.org

Hollis said the tournament serves as an "overall" benefit for the club. Donations and fees go toward the general operating fund for the Boys and Girls Club of El Dorado.